Acting Premier Kenetswe Mosenogi congratulates Tete Dijana on 2025 Comrades Marathon win

The North West Acting Premier Kenetswe Mosenogi congratulates Tete Dijana on his remarkable victory at the 2025 Comrades Marathon.

Dijana has once again made the North West province proud by securing his third Comrades Marathon title, having previously won in 2022 and 2023.

Notably, the North West province dominated the top finishers, with five athletes placing in the top ten: Tete Dijana (1st), Edward Mothibi (4th), Joseph Manyedi (5th) and Gordon Lesetedi (9th).

Acting Premier Kenetswe Mosenogi highlighted the province’s recent dominance in the Comrades Marathon, with several athletes consistently achieving top honours.

“We congratulate Tete Dijana, Edward Mothibi, Joseph Manyedi and Gordon Lesetedi for proudly putting the North West province on the map with their outstanding performances at this year’s Comrades Marathon”, Acting Premier Mosenogi said.

This impressive success extends beyond the Comrades, with other provincial athletes excelling in major events such as the Two Oceans Marathon, won by Onalenna Khonkhobe in 2024.

“The Provincial Government remains committed to supporting athletes across various disciplines, and these victories reflect the positive outcomes of our ongoing investment in sports development”, Acting Premier Mosenogi added.

Plans are underway to honour this champion as well as all participants with a heroes’ welcome soon.

Enquiries:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates