Gauteng Health accelerates MRI machine upgrades for better patient care

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is actively modernising and strengthening diagnostic imaging services across the province, with a particular focus on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) capacity in public health facilities. This comes amid rising demand for MRI scans and pressure on centralised services because of historic equipment constraints and staff shortages.

This assurance was given by the MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko recently when responding to a legislature response related to the state of MRI machines across hospitals.

MRI is a non-invasive medical imaging technique that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to create detailed images of the body's internal structures. It's used to diagnose various medical conditions, monitor treatment, and assess soft tissue, bone, and blood vessels. Unlike X-rays, MRI doesn't use ionizing radiation, making it a safe procedure for many patients.

As part of its turnaround strategy, the Department has in recent months installed new MRI machines at key academic hospitals including Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. These machines were commissioned in early 2025, enabling significant improvements in service delivery and reducing reliance on older, often faulty equipment.

The Department acknowledges past delays in service provision due to machine breakdowns, ageing infrastructure and limited distribution of MRI units. However, measures are firmly in place to improve access, minimise downtimes and fast-track waiting lists in terms of patients who need MRI scans.

“We have taken step to ensure that MRI machines are supported by service-level agreements to prevent lengthy downtimes and ensure quick resolution of technical faults. Several new machines have been commissioned, and staff capacity is being enhanced to manage demand,” stated MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Currently, all four of the province’s central hospitals, Chris Hani Baragwanath, Dr George Mukhari, Charlotte Maxeke, and Steve Biko have functional MRI machines. Steve Biko Academic Hospital recently installed a new MRI machine to replace the one decommissioned in 2023, while Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has successfully commissioned a new unit as of March 2025.

At tertiary level, Helen Joseph Hospital, Kalafong, and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital all have MRI capabilities. Installation is ongoing at Tembisa Hospital following delays due to the recent fire incident at the facility’s imaging section.

Where hospitals do not yet have MRI machines, the Department is implementing a referral-based model that ensures patients are transferred to nearby hospitals with capacity, based on urgency and clinical need. This system is monitored daily to ensure no patient is being missed.

Despite the increasing number of referrals and complex cases, urgent and emergency scans are prioritised across the province. Hospitals like Steve Biko and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospitals offer same-day MRIs for emergencies, while other hospitals conduct inpatient scans within a week.

To further address waiting lists, which are highest at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (2,347 patients) followed by Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital at 450 patients, measures include extended imaging hours, optimised booking systems, and improved radiology staffing. Ramping up capacity at cluster hospitals to ease pressure on larger referral centres.

In addition to installing new equipment, the Department is also upgrading digital systems like PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) to streamline data handling and reporting and is exploring helium-free technology to safeguard against service interruptions caused by cable theft.

The Department reiterates its commitment to ensuring equitable access to diagnostic services across all regions and will continue to communicate transparently with the public on service availability and improvements.

