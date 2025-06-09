Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai on South Africa’s Economic Growth Outlook

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Mohai, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to infrastructure development and efficient service delivery as key drivers of economic growth and job creation.

This follows a two-day Frontline Oversight Monitoring Visit conducted alongside the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, to the Ports of Richards Bay and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, and correspondingly received comprehensive overview of the N2’s strategic importance for freight and regional economy.

The oversight visit is part of ongoing efforts by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) to monitor and assess the functionality, resourcing, and operational efficiency of key logistics hubs central to South Africa’s export economy, especially in dry bulk cargo, raw materials, containers, multi-purpose terminal break bulk, liquid bulk, and automotive.

Port of Richards Bay: a) Dry Bulk Port – serving Northern KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga; b) Largest exporter of coal in RSA – handling approximately 54% of SA’s total dry bulk cargo demand.

Port of Durban; a) Handles approximately 61% of RSA’s container traffic. b) Handles dry bulk (15%), liquid bulk (65%), automotive (72%) and break bulk (71%). c) Facilities for local fishing, ship-repair, cruise liner vessels and recreational boating.

“There is hope for economic growth in South Africa. Through strategic infrastructure development, we can create the conditions for sustained growth and employment,” said Deputy Minister Mohai.

“This visit reflects our approach to responsive governance listening to frontline workers, engaging stakeholders, and ensuring that infrastructure plans are aligned with delivery realities on the ground,” He said.

“The insights gained will inform government’s broader strategy to revitalise logistics infrastructure, stimulate investment, and with Transnet’s investment in modernised equipment this will enhance South Africa’s value offering and trade performance .”

The visit also focused on the planned upgrades such as new cranes and port equipment. The Deputy Ministers assessed and were informed of the challenges facing the sector, including safety & security, vandalism, road infrastructure dilapidation, truck congestion, traffic delays, and freight mobility constraints, aiming to identify practical short- and long-term solutions.

Transport Deputy Minister Hlengwa added that the transport sector remains a key enabler of economic transformation. “Our ports must become globally competitive to support inclusive growth. Investments in logistics infrastructure must translate into tangible benefits for ordinary South Africans especially through job creation, skills development and improved service delivery.”

The Deputy Ministers engaged directly with port authorities with the aim of monitoring not only physical infrastructure but also management systems, turnaround times, and the impact of planned upgrades on productivity.

