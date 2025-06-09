Kopiko Ignites Gen Z Buzz with Gasoline Giveaway and Game-Changing Format

The product behind the event — Kopiko Focus Coffee — is revolutionizing how people consume caffeine. Made from 76 volcanic coffee beans, just two pieces deliver the same caffeine boost as a cup of coffee, with 80mg of natural caffeine.

Students in LA scored free gas and a caffeine fix as Kopiko Focus Coffee launched with a finals week giveaway

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finals week just got a major upgrade. To celebrate the U.S. launch of Kopiko Focus Coffee — a bold, breakthrough format in caffeine delivery — students in Los Angeles were treated to the ultimate energy boost: $70 worth of free gas and a new way to experience coffee.From May 19–22, college students flooded the Mobil gas station at the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd and Westwood Blvd to take part in Kopiko’s “LA…Fueled by Kopiko” activation. With a valid student ID and the purchase of one pack of Kopiko Focus Coffee ($2.99), students drove off with a full tank — up to $70 in free gasoline. In total, Kopiko gave away approximately 9,000 gallons of gas, totaling over $45,000 in fuel.The product behind the event — Kopiko Focus Coffee — is revolutionizing how people consume caffeine. For decades, coffee has only been consumed as a liquid. Kopiko Focus Coffee changes that. Made from 76 volcanic coffee beans, just two pieces deliver the same caffeine boost as a cup of coffee, with 80mg of natural caffeine. It’s compact, portable, and mess-free, and was designed to meet the needs of modern, fast-moving consumers. No spills. No long lines at the coffee shop. Just pure focus. This is coffee, but harder.The choice of a gas station for the activation was intentional. Driving requires focus, and liquid coffee isn’t always the most convenient option behind the wheel. Kopiko Focus Coffee is hands-free caffeine for life on the go. Whether navigating LA traffic or powering through a study session, this innovative format makes staying energized simpler and smarter.“College students are cultural catalysts — they’re the ones shaping conversations, setting trends, and bringing the energy,” explained Ricky Afrianto, Global Marketing Head/Director, Mayora Group. “We knew Westwood was the right place to bring this to life because it sits at the heart of student life in Los Angeles. Kopiko Focus Coffee is all about delivering energy in a bold, new way, and this generation gets that immediately.”While many Angelenos are familiar with Kopiko’s original coffee candy, this event marked the official U.S. arrival of Kopiko Focus Coffee — and Gen Z took notice. With influencer coverage across Instagram, TikTok, Threads, YouTube and Facebook, the event quickly went viral, driving curiosity around the product and attention to the brand’s one-of-a-kind promotion.“This event allowed us to introduce Kopiko Focus Coffee with impact — not just by sampling a new product, but by giving students something they actually need,” continued Afrianto. “It’s more than just caffeine. It’s showing up for a community that thrives on hustle and focus.”From Kopiko’s perspective, this activation wasn’t just about launching a product, but rather, about creating a cultural moment. The concept was developed by Evolve Activation , who led the creative development and partnered with Blaze PR to bring the campaign to life through strategy, logistics and on-the-ground execution. From permitting and staffing to branded truck logistics, influencer coordination and real-time crowd management, every detail was designed to turn a busy LA gas station into a high-energy brand hub. The result: a viral brand experience that introduced a new way to consume coffee and cemented Kopiko’s U.S. debut with buzz and impact.For more on Kopiko Focus Coffee, follow along at @kopikous and stay tuned for more “coffee, but harder” activations across the U.S.About Mayora USA:Mayora USA is part of the global MAYORA Group, a leading international FMCG company headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Known for its innovation and product quality, Mayora’s U.S. portfolio is anchored by Kopiko, the world’s #1 coffee candy, and now Kopiko Focus Coffee, a revolutionary solid coffee product designed for modern, on-the-go energy. With a legacy of crafting beloved snack and beverage brands across more than 100 countries, Mayora brings its commitment to flavor, function, and everyday enjoyment to consumers across the United States.

