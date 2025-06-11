Paul Salfen’s 'GOING FOR IT!' Wins Multiple National Book Awards For Inspirational Storytelling And Star-studded Insight

GOING FOR IT! Dr. Paul Salfen

The debut release from veteran TV host and producer earns honors including the International Impact Award, Regal Summit Award, & Persons of the Year Book Award.

There’s something for everyone in there—regardless of age, background, or interest. Many names in this book are universally recognized, and their stories truly resonate.” — Paul Salfen

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Salfen, the veteran TV host, producer, writer, and editor, has compiled a collection of amazing stories and pointers from some of the most notable people in film, music, sports, business, and current events that’s meant to educate, entertain, and inspire.With a foreword by legendary NFL player and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson—Salfen’s co-host for 13 years on The Drew Pearson Show, Drew Pearson Live, and The Ultimate Hail Mary—the book is full of advice, wisdom, and “Hail Mary Moments,” a term coined by the pair when they would ask guests about the moment in their life or career where they just had to go for it. Pearson caught the original Hail Mary pass in 1975 that has since become a pop culture term. The former Dallas Cowboys great gave Salfen a job when he threw a Hail Mary and asked to be on the show out of nowhere. Pearson decided to give Salfen a shot, and the rest is history, as millions have enjoyed these clips on FOX Sports, ABC, KTXD, Comcast SportsNet, and online. Salfen has also written and edited for top publications and has made appearances on every major network, as well as international broadcasts.Since its release, Going For It ! has garnered widespread acclaim and multiple honors, including the International Impact Award, Regal Summit Award, Best of Best Review Winner, and the POTY (Persons of the Year) Book Award, recognizing its powerful storytelling and inspirational impact.The book features a wide range of top talent like Tom Cruise, Metallica, Mike Tyson, Sir Richard Branson, Mark Cuban, Buzz Aldrin, Beyoncé, Tyler Perry, deadmau5, Garth Brooks, Ice Cube, and the late Larry King, amongst hundreds of others. Their insight, cautionary tales, and encouragement make it a suitable pick for a personal or professional gift, textbook curriculum, a library read, or a coffee table staple.“There’s something for everyone in there—regardless of age, background, or interest,” says Salfen. “Many names in this book are universally recognized, and their stories truly resonate.” The book has already attracted interest from retail stores, schools, libraries, conferences, and media outlets.“This book has taken years out of my life, but if I’ve inspired anyone and given them the courage to keep going, then it was all worth it,” Salfen says. After giving a speech at the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy at the request of his friend Trammell S. Crow, Salfen and the faculty observed a special spark in students who connected with stories about perseverance and second chances—realizing that even their heroes had to take big risks to succeed. That, paired with years of unreleased interview gems from his shows and publications, inspired Salfen to bring this motivational content to the world.To interview Paul Salfen or receive a promotional or review copy of Going For It!: Advice, Wisdom and Hail Mary Moments From the Stars, please email media ( @ ) paulsalfen dot com.For more information, visit www.GoingForItBook.com or follow ( @ ) GoingForItBook dot com.###

Who is Paul Salfen?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.