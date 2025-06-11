Peter Contardo’s Latest Book 'Macie and the Magic Berries' Inspires Kids to Share—and Supports Community Food Access

Macie and the Magic Berries, the newest book by award-winning author Peter Contardo, celebrates kindness, healthy habits, and the power of sharing fresh food—alongside Access to Fresh, the nonprofit helping expand food access and literacy for children and families. In a heartfelt moment from Macie and the Magic Berries, Macie and her best friend Mia talk about how some kids don’t have access to fresh fruit—sparking their journey to share the magic of healthy food. Macie sings I Love My Berries in the animated music video inspired by the book—celebrating the joy of fresh fruit and the power of sharing healthy food with friends.

Inspired by a true story, this heartfelt children’s book sparks empathy, encourages action, and supports the mission of the nonprofit Access to Fresh.

At the heart of Macie and the Magic Berries is a reminder that even the simplest act—like sharing a handful of berries—can plant the seeds of a more connected, caring community.” — Peter Contardo

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the sweetest thing about berries … was sharing them?Award-winning author and social entrepreneur Peter Contardo announces the release of his newest picture book, Macie and the Magic Berries —a heartwarming, rhyming story that teaches kids how to grow kindness, spread joy, and take action to ensure everyone has access to the food they need. Now available on Amazon.Proceeds from book sales will benefit Access to Fresh , the nonprofit Contardo co-founded to expand food access and promote nutrition literacy.The launch supports the organization’s Books4Berries campaign and Summer Nutrition Program, which together provide families with nourishing produce and educational resources. This work is especially vital in Pasco County, where over 16% of children experience food insecurity, according to Feeding America, with many at even greater risk when school is out for the summer.Inspired by a real-life lunchroom moment, Macie and the Magic Berries follows young Macie as she learns that some of her classmates have never tasted fresh fruit. Guided by Grandpa and Farmer Lundyn, she discovers that growing food is just the beginning—the real magic is in sharing it.Through playful rhymes and vibrant illustrations, the story helps children ages 3–7:Understand the Importance of Sharing — how generosity brings happiness and connectionBuild Awareness of Food Insecurity — recognizing that not all children have access to healthy foodEmbrace Healthy Eating — appreciating the benefits of fresh berries and other nutritious foods“Berries are magic when we share. Giving fresh fruit to those in need is how we show we care!” Macie says in the story—a message that lies at the heart of this campaign.“That line captures everything this book stands for,” said Peter Contardo. “It’s a joyful, heartfelt way to help children understand the deeper value of empathy. When kids see that food isn’t just something we eat—it’s something we can share—they begin to realize that their small actions can make a big difference. That’s where the magic grows.”“This book is incredibly special to me because it’s inspired by something real that happened when I packed fresh fruit in my daughter’s lunch,” said Nichole Dube, Co-Founder of Access to Fresh. “Her classmates didn’t recognize the berries, and she came home full of questions. That moment sparked conversations about food access and eventually inspired Peter to create the Farmer Lundyn character—based on my daughter and her love of growing and sharing food. This book is a full-circle moment for our family. It shows how stories rooted in empathy can change lives, and I’m so excited for it to support Access to Fresh in expanding food access and literacy—especially for kids who need it most.”More Than a Story—A Catalyst for ActionThe book features family-friendly discussion prompts and a heartfelt letter to grown-ups, encouraging meaningful conversations about sharing, food access, and empathy. It also inspired the creation of an original song—I Love My Berries—which was brought to life as a music video featuring animated Macie singing along. The video expands the story’s reach, making the message even more engaging for young audiences and helping to spark learning, connection, and real-world impact.Join the MovementRead the story. Share the berries. Help kids thrive.Review copies of Macie and the Magic Berries are available by request for select media, educators, and mission-aligned partners interested in advancing food access and literacy.About the AuthorPeter Contardo is the award-winning author and visionary behind the Macieverse—a multimedia universe of children’s content that inspires curiosity and empowers families to turn small actions into meaningful change through heartwarming adventures rooted in sustainability, healthy habits, and community connection. He is also Co-Founder of Access to Fresh, a nonprofit dedicated to improving food access and literacy in underserved communities through innovative solutions like the Bounty Bus—a mobile market that brings fresh, locally grown produce and nutrition education directly to families in need.

Macie sings I Love My Berries in the animated music video inspired by the book—Celebrate the joy of fresh fruit and the power of caring and sharing..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.