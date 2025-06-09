Aeroengine Composites Global Market Report 2025: Expand Observations with Historical and Projected Market Trends

The Business Research Company's Aeroengine Composites Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exponential Growth in the Aeroengine Composites Market

The aeroengine composites market size has seen swift expansion in recent times. From $2.55 billion in 2024, the market is slated to hit $2.98 billion in 2025, a growth buoyed by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.8%. This surge can be attributed to factors such as the demand for weight reduction in aerospace engines, improved fuel efficiency, regulatory standards for emissions, and the increased emphasis on engine performance.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Aeroengine Composites Market Going Forward?

Looking ahead, experts predict a rapid growth in the aeroengine composites market size over the next few years. The market size is estimated to reach $4.85 billion by 2029, galloping at a CAGR of 12.9%. Factors influencing this rapid growth include a rise in demand for lightweight aircraft, development of advanced composite materials, stringent emission regulations, growing adoption of carbon fiber composites, and greater focus on sustainable aviation.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6079&type=smp

What’s Driving The Aeroengine Composites Market Growth?

One key driver in this market has been the persistent demand for low-fuel engines. Engines with low fuel consumption not only decrease carbon dioxide emissions, but also cut operational costs for airline companies. With global oil demand on the rise and dwindling reserves, higher oil prices have triggered a need for fuel-efficient engines. High fuel efficiency translates into savings for airlines. The utilization of aero-engine composites contributes to weight reduction in aircraft thereby improving its fuel efficiency.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Aeroengine Composites Market?

The aeroengine composites market is harboring major companies like Solvay SA, Meggitt plc, Hexcel Corporation, Albany Engineered Composites Inc., Fischer Advanced Composite Components AG, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Rolls Royce plc, Safran SA, General Dynamics Corporation, GKN Ltd., Triumph Group Inc., Safran Aerospace Composites, Albany International Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Arconic Corporation, Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Moog Inc., Diehl Aerospace GmbH, Hexion Inc., Strongwell Corp, Huayuan Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., Owens-Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aeroengine-composites-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aeroengine Composites Market?

Industry Trends Shaping the Aeroengine Composites Market

Technological advancement is a key trend garnering attention in the aeroengine composites market. Manufacturers are keen on adopting advanced technologies that allow high fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. In the recent times, Toray Industries, Inc., a Japan-based advanced materials supplier, launched Toray Cetex TC1130 PESU, a product highlighting light weight and fully recyclable properties, ideal for aircraft interior applications. It also boasts excellent fire, smoke, and toxicity performance, as well as impressive impact resistance and toughness.

How Is The Aeroengine Composites Market Segmented?

Segmentation of the Aeroengine Composites Market

The aeroengine composites market covered in this report features three primary segments:

1 By Type: Polymer Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites

2 By Component: Fan Blades, Fan Case, Guide Vanes, Shrouds, Other Components

3 By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft

Subsegments include:

1 By Polymer Matrix Composites PMCs: Epoxy-Based Composites, Phenolic-Based Composites, Thermoplastic Composites

2 By Ceramic Matrix Composites CMCs: Carbon Fiber Reinforced CMCs, Silicon Carbide Reinforced CMCs

3 By Metal Matrix Composites MMCs: Aluminum Matrix Composites, Titanium Matrix Composites, Magnesium Matrix Composites

What Are The Regional Insights In The Aeroengine Composites Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the aeroengine composites market, however, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the given forecast period. The market report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Aerospace Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-global-market-report

Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.