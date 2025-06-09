Comprehensive Insights Of The Automotive Coatings Market: Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities & Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive coatings market has seen significant growth in recent years, rising from $21.85 billion in 2024 to an estimated $23.69 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automotive Coatings Market Size?

The automotive coatings market size is expected to see further robust growth in the future, projected to reach $34.23 billion by 2029. This forecast comes with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Automotive Coatings Market?

One key driver is the booming demand for lightweight vehicles, aiming to meet stringent emission norms and increase the efficiency of fuel consumption. Automotive coatings play a critical role, protecting the vehicle surface from corrosion and reducing their overall weight. In fact, in January 2024, sales of lightweight vehicles soared to 15.002 million units, marking an 11.7% year-over-year growth.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automotive Coatings Market Landscape?

Major companies operating in the automotive coatings market include globally-known names such as The Valspar Corporation, Solvay SA, Sherwin-Williams Company, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, and Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd., among others.

How Is The Global Automotive Coatings Market Segmented?

1 By Coat Type: Clearcoat, Basecoat, E-Coat, Primer

2 By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic

3 By Technology: Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder coatings, UV-Cured Coatings

4 By Substrate: Metal, Plastics

5 By End-Use: Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial OEM, Automotive Refinish

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Coatings Market?

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2024 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

