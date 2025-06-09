Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2025 Forecasts Increasing Demand, Advanced Technologies And Future Growth Trends

Aerospace Coatings Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Current Growth Rate Of Aerospace Coatings Market?

The aerospace coatings market is projected to expand from $2.69 billion in 2024 to $2.88 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The surge in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in defense budgets, the expansion of the aviation industry, an aging aircraft fleet, stringent regulations for aircraft safety and maintenance, and an increase in demand for commercial and defense aircrafts.

How Will The Aerospace Coatings Market Perform In The Near Future?

The aerospace coatings market size is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the next few years, projected to reach $4.01 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be accounted due to factors such as increasing air traffic, changing consumer preferences, the need for aircraft lightweighting, demand for fuel efficiency, and a surge in demand for new-generation aircraft. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include sustainability and eco-friendly coatings, nanotechnology in coatings, digitalization and smart coatings, advanced coating technologies, anti-icing and de-icing coatings.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Aerospace Coatings Market?

The increase in the demand for commercial aircraft propels the growth of the aerospace coatings market. Commercial aircraft, utilized to transport passengers or cargo on a scheduled basis in return for payment, are witnessing a growing demand. This escalating demand necessitates the manufacture of new commercial aircraft, hence spurring the growth of aerospace coatings in coating the aircraft's interior and exterior. For instance, Boeing, a US-based aerospace company’s commercial market outlook for 2021–2040 implies that the global commercial fleet will exceed 49,000 aircraft by 2040. Therefore, the growing demand for commercial aircraft stimulates the growth of the aerospace coatings market.

Who Are The Leaders In The Aerospace Coatings Market?

Prominent aerospace coatings market players include Akzo Nobel N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mankiewicz Coatings GmbH & Co. KG, Hentzen Coatings Inc, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik, IHI Ionbond AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Zircotec Ltd., Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc., BryCoat Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., LORD Corporation, APV Engineered Coatings, Hardide PLC., Bodycote plc, PPG Industries, Oerlikon Balzers Coating S.A. Brügg

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aerospace Coatings Market?

Product innovations are key trends gaining traction in the aerospace coatings market. Major companies operating in this sector are focusing on developing new technological and innovative products to strengthen their market hold. For instance, in January 2022, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings, a US-based manufacturer of high-quality exterior and interior paint and coating systems, launched the Aircraft Color Visualizer platform, an online 3D color visualizer tool that helps users experiment with diverse color schemes for their aircraft. The Aircraft Color Visualizer, a robust interactive tool, allows users to design color schemes for six different types of aircraft, including kit planes, single and twin-turboprops, lightweight and heavy-duty business jets, and helicopters.

How Is The Aerospace Coatings Market Segmented?

Market Segmentation:

1 By Product Type: Top-Coat, Primer, Other Product Types

2 By Resin: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resins

3 By Technology: Solvent-Based Coatings, Water-Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Technologies

4 By Application: Exterior, Interior

5 By End User: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation, Other End Users.

Subsegments:

1 By Top-Coat: Glossy Top-Coats, Matte Top-Coats, Semi-Gloss Top-Coats, Specialty Top-Coats

2 By Primer: Epoxy Primers, Polyurethane Primers, Zinc-Rich Primers, Wash Primers

3 By Other Product Types: Sealants, Adhesives, Surface Preparations, Specialty Coatings

What Is The Regional Overview Of The Aerospace Coatings Market?

North America dominated the aerospace coatings market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in market share during the forecast period. The regions examined in the aerospace coatings market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

