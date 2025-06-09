Global Aerospace Composites Market Forecast To Reach $70.55 Billion By 2029 With 14.2% Annual Growth

Aerospace Composites Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

In recent years, the aerospace composites market size has seen considerable expansion. The market is projected to grow from $35.59 billion in 2024 to $41.45 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.5%. The significant growth during this period is attributed to regulatory changes, environmental concerns, globalization, aging aircraft fleet, and increase in the number of commercial and defense aircraft.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Aerospace Composites Market Going Forward?

Moving forward, the aerospace composites market foresees rapid growth. It is projected to reach $70.55 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.2%. This growth can be contributed to economic growth, aircraft fleet modernization, recycling and sustainability initiatives, aerospace industry consolidation, and growing demand for passenger and cargo aircraft production. Trends observed going into the forecast period include digital twin and simulation, the adoption of additive manufacturing, engineered fiber architectures, sustainable and eco-friendly composites, and advanced composite materials.

What’s Driving The Aerospace Composites Market Growth?

One of the critical drivers spearheading the growth of the aerospace composites market is the rising demand for lightweight and high-strength composite materials. Incorporating lightweight materials can increase energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption by lowering the mass of the aircraft. These materials offer higher structural strength, leading to better acceleration, and improved safety performance. For instance, according to reports from Composites United e.V. Germany, the volume of the global composites sector in 2022 totaled 12.7 million metric tons compared to 2021.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Aerospace Composites Market?

Leading the aerospace composites market are key companies including Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon SE, Materion Corporation, Owens Corning, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., LEE Aerospace Inc., Gurit Holding AG, General Electric Corporation, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., Kineco-Kaman Composites, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran SA, Leonardo S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Arconic Corporation, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Triumph Group Inc., and Harris Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aerospace Composites Market?

Another emerging trend in the sector is the increasing focus of companies in aerospace composites on technological advancement. For example, Park Aerospace Corp introduced Aeroadhere FAE-350-1 in July 2023, an epoxy-based high-performance structural film adhesive designed for aerospace applications, key to enhancing the reliability and efficiency of aerospace structures.

How Is The Aerospace Composites Market Segmented?

The market report segments the aerospace composites landscape on the basis of various factors:

1 By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Others

2 By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Others

3 By Manufacturing Process: AFP/ATL, Lay-Up Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Filament Winding Process, Others

4 By Resin Type: Benzoxazine, Cyanate Ester, Bismaleimide, Ceramic and Metal Matrix, Thermosetting Resins, Polyester, Others

5 By Application: Interior, Exterior

What Are The Regional Insights In The Aerospace Composites Market?

The report also extends an analysis of different market regions. In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the aerospace composites market. Throughout the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, expanding the diversity of markets across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

