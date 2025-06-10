Rising Artist Brandon-Nicole Unveils Uplifting New Single 'Love & Kindness'

Musical prodigy Brandon-Nicole, holding her bass guitar, has master over 20 instruments!

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musical prodigy and multi-instrumentalist Brandon-Nicole is making waves again with the release of her inspiring new single, “Love & Kindness.” Following the success of her debut single “Beachside” and her DRT #1 hit “Smokin,” Brandon-Nicole proves once more that her artistry knows no bounds—both musically and in her mission to uplift others.Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, Brandon-Nicole seamlessly merges her academic excellence with her artistic expression. She is a powerful example of purpose-driven talent, using her platform to serve communities from Atlanta, Georgia to Phoenix, Arizona through outreach, music education, and advocacy.“Servitude is very important to me,” says Brandon-Nicole. “If there is a need, and if you are capable, fill that need. I want to remind everyone who listens that love and kindness is the way to unite no matter how different we are... like my song says: it's a work of art that comes from the heart!”“Love & Kindness” is a soulful blend of modern pop and heartfelt lyrics that aim to heal, connect, and inspire. With its uplifting message and infectious melody, the song serves as both a personal anthem and a call to action in a world that desperately needs compassion.Fans and new listeners alike can stream “Love & Kindness” on all major platforms now. As Brandon-Nicole continues to rise as an artist and leader, her message remains clear: music can be a vehicle for change, and love is its most powerful instrument.Listen to “Love & Kindness” now: Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brandon-nicole/1712028362

