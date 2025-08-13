Houzeo Elevates North Carolina House Search with Powerful ‘Save Search’ and Custom Alerts Features

Houzeo’s new feature helps buyers save searches, stay updated in real time, and receive tailored alerts, simplifying the home search process.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 1.5 million listings. With 135,000 homes in North Carolina already available, home shoppers can now discover even more listings throughout the state.Whether a buyer wants to explore a modern condo in Charlotte, a family-friendly home in Raleigh, or upscale homes for sale in Ballantyne , Houzeo provides an expansive range of listings throughout North Carolina. To further streamline the search, Houzeo now offers the “Save Search” feature.Save Search feature lets buyers retain tailored property searches, stay updated with real-time alerts on new listings, and quickly share their saved searches with their network. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: With this feature, buyers can save specific search parameters like price, neighborhood, or must-have features such as a pool or garden. For example, North Carolina homebuyers can save searches like “ homes for sale in Durham under $350K with a spacious backyard” or “affordable homes for sale in Raleigh near top-rated schools.- Instant Alerts: When buyers save searches like “homes for sale in Asheville with a pool under $350K,” they’ll receive email notifications whenever new listings that match these criteria appear in the Asheville housing market . Buyers can select to get alerts instantly, daily, or weekly, ensuring they never miss out on the right property.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, North Carolina's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

