From Cleveland to Columbus, Houzeo Brings Save Search and Instant Alerts to Ohio Buyers

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. With 23,700+ Ohio homes already on Houzeo, buyers now enjoy seamless access to listings across the entire country.From modern condos in downtown Cleveland to charming homes for sale in Short North Arts District , Houzeo connects Ohio buyers with properties that match their lifestyle and budget. To improve the homebuying journey, Houzeo recently launched its “Save Search” feature, giving users a faster, smarter way to keep track of the listings they love.The “Save Search” feature allows buyers to save custom property searches, receive instant listing alerts, and share their searches with their inner circle in just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers now have the flexibility to save personalized search filters, including price, bedrooms, bathrooms, property style, and key features. These searches—such as “ homes for sale in Cincinnati with a garage and backyard”—are stored in the buyer’s profile for quick and easy access.- Instant Alerts: When listings matching a saved search—like “waterfront homes under $350K”—hit the Columbus housing market , buyers receive instant email alerts. Notifications can also be scheduled daily or weekly, based on preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, buyers can access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Ohio's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

