Smart Home Search Comes to Michigan: Houzeo Rolls Out Intelligent Tools for House Hunters

Buyers in Michigan can now set up personalized home searches across neighborhoods, with Houzeo sending real-time alerts as listings hit the market.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. With 146,064 Michigan homes already featured, Houzeo now enables home shoppers to explore an expanded range of listings across the country.Houzeo connects buyers with properties across Michigan, including sought-after homes for sale in Boston Edison Historic District , vibrant suburban markets like Lansing, and scenic areas along the Great Lakes. The newly introduced “Save Search” feature streamlines the home buying process by allowing users to store searches and get real-time listing updates.The Save Search feature lets buyers store personalized searches, get instant alerts on matching listings, and quickly share them with their trusted circle. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers now have the flexibility to save personalized search filters, including price, bedrooms, bathrooms, property style, and key features. These searches—such as “ homes for sale in Flint with a garage and backyard”—are stored in the buyer’s profile for easy access.- Instant Alerts: After saving a search—such as “waterfront homes under $350K with a pool”—buyers receive email notifications when matching listings hit the Detroit housing market or nearby areas. Alerts can be set to arrive instantly, daily, or weekly, so buyers never miss a new opportunity.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Michigan's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

