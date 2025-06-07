HAWAIʻI STATE LGBTQ+ COMMISSION LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND STATE SPONSORED INCLUSIVE QUEER GLOSSARY FOR PUBLIC USE

NEWS Posted on Jun 6, 2025 in Main

Groundbreaking Glossary Page Provides Culturally Rooted, Inclusive Language

for Understanding Hawaiʻi’s Diverse Rainbow Community

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 6, 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Plus (LGBTQ+) Commission proudly announces the launch of a new Inclusive LGBTQ+ Glossary, a groundbreaking online resource designed to ensure respectful, accurate and affirming language when talking about Hawaiʻi’s richly diverse māhū, LGBTQIA+ and MVPFAFF+ communities.

This glossary, now live on the Commission’s official website, is the first of its kind created by a state government in the United States. It embraces not only widely recognized queer terminology such as LGBTQIA+, but also spotlights newer acronyms like QTPI+ (Queer and Trans Pacific Islanders), while highlighting Native Hawaiian identities like māhū, aikāne and celebrating the broader spectrum of Pasifika cultures through the inclusion of MVPFAFF+ terms — an acronym representing identities such as māhū, vakasalewalewa, palopa, fa’afafine, akava’ine, fakafifine, and fakaleiti.

“As the first State LGBTQ+ Commission in the country to offer this kind of inclusive, culturally grounded glossary, Hawaiʻi is once again leading with aloha,” said LGBTQ+ Commission Chair Kat O’Dell, Ph.D. “Language shapes understanding. This glossary is a living tool to uplift and empower our rainbow community — especially our kānaka maoli and Pasifika ʻohana — through accurate and affirming representation.”

The glossary provides accessible definitions and historical and cultural context. The goal is to foster awareness, reduce harm and promote respectful dialogue across all sectors — education, media, healthcare, government and beyond.

Highlights of the glossary include:

A culturally informed definition of māhū, with historical roots and contemporary significance in Hawaiian society.

An explanation of MVPFAFF+, a powerful framework recognizing the diverse gender identities and expressions across Pasifika cultures.

Contextual clarity for common and emerging LGBTQIA+ terms, ensuring inclusivity in gender, sexual orientation and cultural identity.

An evolving format, with future updates guided by community input and cultural integrity.

“This glossary is more than a reference tool,” said LGBTQ+ Commission Vice Chair Michael Golojuch, Jr., who oversaw the project. “It’s a statement that our communities deserve to be seen, understood and spoken about with respect — and in our own words.”

The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission invites everyone — educators, journalists, policymakers, students and community members — to explore and share this glossary as a vital step toward building a more inclusive and equitable Hawaiʻi.

To view the Inclusive LGBTQ+ Glossary, visit: https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/lgbtqiaplus-glossary/

# # #

Commission Contact:

Chair Kathleen O’Dell, Ph.D.

[email protected]

https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/lgbtq-commission

Media Inquiries Only:

Devyn Goo

[email protected]

Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission

808-586-4887

About the Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission

The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission is celebrating its one-year anniversary on July 1, 2025, as it works to address the unique needs of the māhū, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, plus communities across the state, centering equity, cultural awareness and systemic change. The commission advises on policy, advocates for inclusive practices and promotes the well-being of Hawaiʻi’s diverse LGBTQIA+ ʻohana.