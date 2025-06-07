Real Veterans, Real Voices: Stories of Resilience in the Face of PTSD – Recognizing June as PTSD Awareness Month

Your Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), in recognition of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, wants to bring awareness to issues facing Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) by highlighting them in our communities from real Veterans, and their real voices.

The U.S. Senate first designated June as PTSD Awareness Month in 2012 and has continued this recognition each year. This year, PTSD Awareness Day is being recognized on June 27th.

Individuals may experience post traumatic stress after a traumatic event (or a series of events) causing prolonged distress and may include different symptoms such as reliving the trauma through flashbacks, nightmares, recurrent thoughts in addition to avoidance of people, places, and things, feeling on edge or nervous, negative feelings, and can occur with depression or other conditions in severe cases.

Thomas, a Navy Veteran, describes his PTSD, “It’s a switch you can’t always control. You feel hyper-aware, restless, and often numb for no clear reason. You feel like you're stuck somewhere between who you were and who you are now, and that’s why getting help is so important.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 11% to 20% of veterans who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom have PTSD in a given year. For veterans who served in the Gulf War, that rate is about 12%, and for Vietnam veterans it is about 30%.

Another Veteran, Nate, who previously served in the Army, discussed his personal experience with trauma and continued effects even after he returned home. “Understanding what possible triggers might be and learning to manage ways to work through an incident. For example, while deployed to Afghanistan, I worked at a CSH (Combat Support Hospital) and we treated a lot of local National patients - often very young children with horrific injuries. It wasn’t until I had kids of my own that I learned the inconsolable crying and screaming was a trigger for me. When my own children cry out, I have overwhelming thoughts that would often put me right back in the CSH with all of those hurt kids. My brain would sort of shut down for a while.”

Nate recalled the differences between every person. He stated, “Everyone’s experience is different. From the traumatic event itself to how the person experienced that event and the feelings they carry with them. The triggers that may put them back in that scenario (re-living the situation), and how they move forward (healing, counseling, letting go, acceptance, etc.)”

O (name shortened for the Veteran’s privacy), an Army Veteran, discussed his experience with trauma and did not know how to specifically define it: “As someone who’s dealt with PTSD, I was fortunate enough to get the necessary help to deal with it. The struggle was the hardest thing I had ever had to deal with. I’m not sure what I would’ve done without it. I cannot stress enough how important it is to get help!”

Stigma remains among service members and Veterans around seeking behavioral healthcare, which can lead to the prevalence of PTSD being underreported and many untreated leading to relationship difficulties, unemployment or challenges maintaining employment, and even suicide.

Nate stated, “There is often an unfair stigma and/or label that comes with having PTSD. For example, “Damaged goods” or “unstable” - which obviously casts a negative tone on an individual.”

PTSD is treatable and manageable! Talk therapy (also known as counseling or psychotherapy) and medications are found to be helpful for many and there are other treatment modalities available to help support SMVF in their recovery journey. Treatment and recovery is not a “one-size fits all” approach and co complementary integrated health treatment such as nutrition support, meditation, yoga, acupuncture or other methods can be helpful.

Spouses, families, and friends are also impacted by PTSD and many feel alone or unsure of what to do and how to seek help for their loved one. It can be challenging to be around an individual with PTSD who is actively experiencing flashbacks, isolating from others, or being irritable and sometimes it can be difficult to understand what is going on and how to help.

In support of how we can help veterans with PTSD, Thomas said, “We’re not broken but rather carrying things most people never have to, and learning to live with them, not erase them. Getting help teaches you how to carry it without letting it crush you. Listen without trying to fix it. Give space when asked. Presence and patience say a lot more than advice ever could.”

Nate encourages people to find what works for them to help with healing and says, “Finding ways to cope, deal with, and manage PTSD is also different for everyone. Whether it’s talking through the incident with a counselor or clergy member, journaling, physical exercise, breathing exercises, fishing, crafting, cooking, etc.”

Justin, a Marine Corps Veteran, reiterated the importance of the impact of PTSD and the benefits of seeking help:

“PTSD is very common among veterans, but having an open, honest conversation about getting help, is not so common. Veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD are more likely to attempt suicide, use drugs, drink alcohol in excess and their personal lives can greatly suffer from that. Relationship loss, financial struggles, job loss, loss of friendships can all be a result of not addressing PTSD. Over the last several years, getting help for mental health has become easier and people are more comfortable in talking about it.

There are many organizations out there that are willing to help veterans, should they want help. As a Veteran with PTSD, my life has greatly improved because I chose to seek help several years ago, after I got out of the military. If you struggle with negative effects of PTSD, please know that you are NOT alone and help is out there for you. The greatest way to honor the fallen, is to live a life worthy of their sacrifice. Help is out there. You are worth it!”

To learn more about PTSD, the following resources may be helpful:

WDVA Counseling Program: Find no-cost counseling and learn more about Counseling and Wellness Programs in Washington State.

About Face: Learn more about other SMFV stories, treatment options, and PTSD information

PTSD Coach: An app for your phone or computer desktop on managing PTSD symptoms

Understanding PTSD: A Guide for Family and Friends

Effects of PTSD: A Treatment Guide for options on how to support and manage PTSD

Recognizing the Impact of Brain Injury & Recovery

PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) often go hand in hand, especially among veterans and first responders. These invisible injuries can affect mental health, cognitive function, and overall well-being. The WDVA Brain Injury & Recovery-TBI Program is committed to supporting veterans and military families by providing resources, peer support, and pathways to recovery.

This month, we encourage awareness, connection, and access to the support systems that can make a difference. You are not alone—healing is possible.

Helpful Resources:

• Education, self-screening tools, and treatment options: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/

• WDVA TBI Toolkit – Support for veterans navigating brain injury recovery: https://www.dva.wa.gov/tbitoolkit

• VA Caregiver Support for TBI – Resources for caregivers assisting veterans with TBI: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_by_Diagnosis/TBI.asp