The Justice Department, Texas Reach Agreement to End In-State Tuition for Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statements after a federal judge formally enjoined Texas from providing in-state tuition for illegal aliens.

"The Justice Department commends Texas leadership and AG Ken Paxton for swiftly working with us to halt a program that was treating Americans like second-class citizens in their own country," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "Other states should take note that we will continue filing affirmative litigation to remedy unconstitutional state laws that discriminate against American citizens."

"I'm proud to stand with Attorney General Bondi and the Trump Administration to stop an unconstitutional and un-American law that gave in-state tuition to illegal aliens," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "This law was an insult to our nation's citizens and has now been rightly stopped from being enforced. I will continue to fight for the American people and work swiftly to defeat any policy that puts illegal aliens ahead of our own citizens."

The motion came just hours after the Department filed a complaint in the Northern District of Texas seeking to enjoin enforcement of Texas laws that required colleges and universities to provide in-state tuition rates for all aliens who maintain Texas residency, regardless of their legal status. Federal law prohibits institutions of higher education from providing benefits to aliens that are not offered to U.S. citizens. The Texas laws were in direct conflict of federal law and the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.