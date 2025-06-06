Attorney General Bondi Announces Charges Against Abrego Garcia

— Yesterday, a federal grand jury in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, returned a three-count indictment charging Jasper Reed, 27, a federal prison inmate, with first degree murder, attempted murder, and assault...

