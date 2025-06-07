PFMCrypto Launches '1-Day Contract' with $1,000,000+ Giveaway: AI Revolution Reshapes Crypto Trading

Get started with PFMCrypto and unlock a 1 day contract plus over 1 million in bonus rewards.

The global leader in crypto asset management unveils a powerful new product, offering flexible entry for beginners and celebrating with a $1M bonus campaign.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PFMCrypto, a global leader in crypto asset management, has officially launched its new “1-Day Contract”, designed to give new users a flexible and low-risk way to test the platform’s real-world performance. But the launch goes far beyond a simple product release—PFMCrypto is kicking off a major campaign, giving away over $1,000,000 in rewards, including a $10 bonus for every new user who registers.What is PFMCrypto, and Why Now?PFMCrypto has built an intelligent, accessible, and sustainable ecosystem for managing crypto assets. At its core is the proprietary PFM-AI system, which optimizes multi-asset returns by dynamically reallocating to high-potential cryptocurrencies based on real-time market data.With the launch of the “1-Day Contract,” PFMCrypto [ PFMcrypto.net ] transitions from a high-performance niche platform to an open model for the public—welcoming retail traders and everyday investors worldwide.Now serving more than 9.2 million users across 192 countries, the platform has recently demonstrated impressive performance results:- 5-day contract strategy: +6.15% return- 15-day contract strategy: +20.7% return- 30-day contract strategy: +55.6% returnThese are not projections, but real-world results from millions of users—highlighting PFMCrypto’s AI-driven earnings optimization and results-focused operating model.Details of the “1-Day Contract” LaunchThe new “1-Day Contract” officially launches on June 1, 2025, on both PFMCrypto’s web and mobile platforms. Priced at just $10, this contract offers a daily return of $0.60—providing new users with a low-barrier opportunity to join the growing PFMCrypto ecosystem.$1,000,000+ Community Rewards CampaignTo celebrate the launch, PFMCrypto is running a board-backed reward program, offering over $1,000,000 in total bonuses. The campaign is designed to attract new users by offering a truly zero-barrier trial—each new registrant will receive a $10 bonus credited to their account dashboard.The campaign runs until the $1 million bonus pool is fully distributed. Users who register before June 15 will be able to claim their $10 reward instantly.Join now: https://pfmcrypto.net This bold marketing initiative is designed to attract new users, encourage sharing, and demonstrate the real value of PFMCrypto’s core offerings.Why This Matters to Crypto InvestorsPFMCrypto stands at the intersection of AI innovation, fintech advancement, and practical crypto utility—a powerful trio that’s resonating with crypto investors around the world. It empowers users to generate returns without needing deep technical or trading expertise.-Flexible Plans: Users can choose between 1-day, 2-day, or 5-day return cycles.-AI-Driven Optimization: The platform automatically reallocates funds between BTC, LTC, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies based on market signals.-Fast Withdrawals: Earnings are processed within 1–5 minutes. No withdrawal or maintenance fees. The platform supports deposits and withdrawals of 11 major cryptocurrencies.-Robust Security: Cold wallet storage, 2FA, and blockchain-based smart contract infrastructure.-Compliance: Adheres to international KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols.The PFMcrypto team focuses on measurable performance rather than just chasing hype, which makes PFMcrypto an important player in the cryptocurrency investment ecosystem with lasting value.About PFMCryptoPFMCrypto is operated by Precision Financial Management Ltd, a UK-registered and FCA-regulated company (Company No. 11719896), headquartered in Leyland, England. Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto represents a new category of digital asset platform—data-driven, performance-focused, and globally trusted. Backed by a worldwide community of successful users, PFMCrypto stands out as one of the most compelling crypto opportunities of the year for investors seeking results over speculation.Full details and participation: https://pfmcrypto.net

Legal Disclaimer:

