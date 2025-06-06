Governor Ivey Appoints David Reed as Chairman of the Marshall County Commission

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the appointment of David Reed as Chairman of the Marshall County Commission. The governor informed Reed of her selection today.

“A native of Marshall County, David Reed is known throughout north Alabama and across the state as a successful businessman and community leader,” said Governor Ivey. “Reed’s many achievements in business have literally paved the way for economic growth and prosperity in the Tennessee Valley and at home in Marshall County. Over his career, he rose from superintendent to CEO of a prosperous road construction company while also devoting 15 years as a member of the Guntersville Board of Education. Reed’s broad experience and proven leadership make him very qualified to serve the people as Chairman of the Marshall County Commission.”

“I am honored to serve Marshall County as Chairman of the County Commission,” said David Reed. “James Hutcheson filled this role starting in 2010 and I will work hard to continue his good works. I look forward to working for the people of Marshall County.”

Reed will fill the vacancy on the Marshall County Commission left when longtime Chairman James Hutcheson passed away on May 3, 2025.

In 1978, Reed joined Whitaker Contracting Corp, Inc. as Superintendent of Aggregate and Asphalt Construction. He was promoted to President of the company in 2000 and CEO in 2017. During his tenure, Whitaker Contracting, Corp, Inc. revenues grew to $139 million with 350 employees. His career is also marked by holding statewide positions of President of the Alabama Road Builders Association and twice President of the Alabama Asphalt Paving Association. He was also elected to the Road Builders Hall of Fame. Additionally, he served 15 years on the Guntersville Board of Education, including 4 years as Chairman.

A graduate of Albertville High School, Reed received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from The University of Alabama in 1978.

Reed and his wife Jamey live in Guntersville.

Reed’s appointment is effective immediately.

