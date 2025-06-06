Shared ownership, stamp duty and spray foam: nine property stories you might have missed
Inside Conveyancing
The average price of coastal houses has decreased year-on-year, according to research from Lloyds.
Today’s Conveyancer
The test transaction took place through the property firm’s exchange platform.
The Law Society Gazette
The Legal Ombudsman has said firms need to keep clients updated about third-party delays, or they risk investigation fees and fines.
Inside Conveyancing
Research from the Property Care Association highlights home defects associated with spray foam insulation.
The Law Society Gazette
HM Land Registry will publish the number of ‘avoidable’ errors made by firms in applications.
Estate Agent Today
Legal and one-off costs were cited as one of the most common unexpected costs facing UK buyers.
Legal Futures
Ahead of the stamp duty deadline earlier this year, average conveyancing fees increased by nearly 12% compared to the year before.
Today’s Conveyancer
A code has been launched by the cross-sector initiative, the Shared Ownership Council, to support shared owners.
The Law Society
The Law Society is engaging with the government and the opposition to ensure that concerns around court resourcing and capacity related to the Renters' Rights Bill are addressed.
