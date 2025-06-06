Submit Release
Shared ownership, stamp duty and spray foam: nine property stories you might have missed

Inside Conveyancing

The average price of coastal houses has decreased year-on-year, according to research from Lloyds.

Today’s Conveyancer

The test transaction took place through the property firm’s exchange platform.

The Law Society Gazette

The Legal Ombudsman has said firms need to keep clients updated about third-party delays, or they risk investigation fees and fines.

Inside Conveyancing

Research from the Property Care Association highlights home defects associated with spray foam insulation.

The Law Society Gazette

HM Land Registry will publish the number of ‘avoidable’ errors made by firms in applications.

Estate Agent Today

Legal and one-off costs were cited as one of the most common unexpected costs facing UK buyers.

Legal Futures

Ahead of the stamp duty deadline earlier this year, average conveyancing fees increased by nearly 12% compared to the year before.

Today’s Conveyancer

A code has been launched by the cross-sector initiative, the Shared Ownership Council, to support shared owners.

The Law Society

The Law Society is engaging with the government and the opposition to ensure that concerns around court resourcing and capacity related to the Renters' Rights Bill are addressed.

