Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,145 in the last 365 days.

Judge halts Trump’s cuts to AmeriCorps, preserving aid for California and 23 other states

A federal judge’s ruling halting President Donald Trump’s dismantling of AmeriCorps, which sends thousands of volunteers to programs aiding the poor, elderly and disabled and assists communities in disaster protection and recovery, is a victory for 24 states that challenged Trump’s order. And particularly for California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge halts Trump’s cuts to AmeriCorps, preserving aid for California and 23 other states

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more