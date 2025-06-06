Judge halts Trump’s cuts to AmeriCorps, preserving aid for California and 23 other states

A federal judge’s ruling halting President Donald Trump’s dismantling of AmeriCorps, which sends thousands of volunteers to programs aiding the poor, elderly and disabled and assists communities in disaster protection and recovery, is a victory for 24 states that challenged Trump’s order. And particularly for California.

