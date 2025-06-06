Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the National Day Against Gun Violence

CANADA, June 6 - “Canada’s new government has a mandate to keep communities safe. On National Day Against Gun Violence, we affirm our commitment to deliver on that mandate with purpose and full force.

“Earlier this week, we tabled the Strong Borders Act – giving law enforcement additional tools to secure the border, combat organized crime, stop the flow of illegal fentanyl, and crack down on money laundering.

“We are also increasing our capacity to intercept illegal guns coming into our country with the deployment of scanners, drones and helicopters, additional personnel, and K-9 teams to the border. We will also be moving forward to revoke firearms licences for those convicted of intimate partner violence and those subject to protection orders.

“Canadians voted for change, and we will be delivering that change with decisive action over the coming months. Working with law enforcement and partners at all orders of government, we will keep communities safe, get guns off our streets, and make bail harder to get for repeat offenders charged with car theft, home invasions, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.”