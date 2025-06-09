Global Startup Program Launches to Empower Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Worldwide

Global Startup Program

GSP is a comprehensive program designed to equip entrepreneurs with the essential skills and mindset to build and scale successful global businesses.

The Global Startup Program is a movement to inspire founders to solve the world's biggest challenges and impact the lives of millions of people” — Dr. Kal Mentak

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Startup Program Launches to Empower Next Generation of Entrepreneurs WorldwideThe Global Startup Program (GSP), a new comprehensive curriculum designed to equip future-focused entrepreneurs with essential skills, today announced its official launch. The GSP offers a structured, immersive program that aims to transform radical ideas into tangible global impact, guiding founders through the entire journey of building and scaling a successful startup.The Global Startup Program stands out with its unique blend of comprehensive content, practical insights, and access to a vibrant community. Developed by experienced founders and investors who have built significant companies, the curriculum brings a wealth of real-world expertise to participants. Notably, the course was designed by entrepreneurs who have collaborated on programs for Y Combinator and Singularity University. The GSP is committed to helping founders develop their natural abilities and hone their skills while preserving their overall well-being and life balance, promoting the art of "Being Intense without being Tense".The program is delivered as an online course and will also be deployed as an immersive program at various institutions and incubators globally. A key differentiator of the GSP's online offering is its partnership with edSPIRIT https://www.edspirit.com and edX https://www.edx.org/ the leading academic platforms for prestigious universities such as Stanford, Harvard, and Berkeley. This collaboration ensures a robust and accessible learning environment for founders worldwide."The Global Startup Program is more than just a course; it's a movement to inspire founders to solve the world's biggest challenges and impact the lives of millions of people," says Dr. Kal Mentak , co-founder of GSP. "We believe that by providing world-class mentorship, actionable advice, and a supportive global community, we can empower entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of the startup world and achieve unprecedented success."The GSP curriculum covers a wide range of crucial topics for startup founders, from idea validation and product-market fit to fundraising and scaling. Key modules include Idea Generation and Validation, Building Product Users Love, Growth Strategies, Fundraising Essentials, and Culture and Team Building. The program features a mix of animated video lectures, readings, and interactive assignments, encouraging immediate application of concepts to participants' own startup ideas.For more information, visit https://globalstartupprogram.io/ About Global Startup Program: The Global Startup Program (GSP) is a comprehensive, immersive program designed to equip future-focused entrepreneurs with the essential skills and mindset to build and scale successful global businesses. Developed by experienced founders and investors, the GSP provides practical insights, world-class mentorship, and access to a vibrant global community, empowering founders to transform radical ideas into tangible impact.Contact:

