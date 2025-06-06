Contact: (315) 785-2218

Release Date: June 06, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $1.2 Million Project to Enhance Pedestrian Safety in Jefferson County Upgraded Curb Ramps, Crosswalks and Signage Will Improve Accessibility at 117 Locations Across the County Project Implements ‘Safe System’ Approach Aimed at Reducing Highway Fatalities to Zero, Amplifying Governor Hochul’s Vision for a Safer New York New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting started on a $1.2 million project that will enhance safety for pedestrians at 117 locations across Jefferson County. The project will upgrade existing curb ramps and make other improvements – including new signage and restriped crosswalks where necessary – to improve accessibility at several, heavily trafficked intersections along state highways. The project is part of NYSDOT’s comprehensive “Safe System” approach toward enhancing safety for all users of the transportation system and reducing the likelihood of fatalities on state highways. The New York State Department of Transportation has adopted a Safe System Approach toward Zero Deaths that involves designing and managing road infrastructure to keep the risk of human error low and minimizing the likelihood of fatality or serious injury during crashes. State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Department of Transportation is in the business of safety – it’s the foundation of what we do every day and the reason why we have adopted a Safe System Approach toward Zero Deaths. Through this Safe System Approach, we are looking holistically at projects that will have the greatest impact on all users of the road and bringing forward innovative transportation solutions to enhance safety. That’s just what this project in the North Country is doing.” The project will upgrade existing curb ramps – including slope adjustments and the installation of raised surface features to alert pedestrians with visual impairments – to adhere to standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Additional improvements, including remarked crosswalks and new signage, will also be added where necessary. Construction will start in the Village of Adams and will wrap up in the Village of Cape Vincent in December of 2025. Planned work includes: 9 ramps along U.S. Route 11 in the Village of Adams, Jefferson County. This project will start at West Church Street, progress south to the Adams Cemetery entrance.

12 ramps along State Route 12E in the Village of Brownville, Jefferson County. This project will start at Bridge Street, progress west to William Street. Upgrades at this location will complement the recent opening of the new bridge carrying State Route 12E over the Black River in the Village of Brownville.

63 ramps along State Route 12E in the Village of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County. This project will start at Kent Street, progress north to Broadway Street, and then east along Broadway Street to Centre Street.

15 ramps along State Route 12E in the Village of Chaumont, Jefferson County. This project will start at County Route 125, progress westward to Evans Street. Upgrades at this location will complement the reopening of the bridge carrying State Route 12E over the Chaumont River.

18 ramps along State Route 180 and State Route 411 in the hamlet of LaFargeville, Jefferson County. This project will start at Ford Street, progress north to Maple Street. Pedestrian bump-outs will be incorporated at the Sunrise Avenue intersection to enhance accommodations at the LaFargeville Central School. Village of Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry Golden said, “On behalf of the village of Cape Vincent board and citizens, we appreciate NYS DOT projects to enhance pedestrian safety. In our community, we experience many tourists and residents taking advantage of our scenic village and accessible sidewalks. The improvements being made will only help keep our pedestrians safe in our village.” Village of Brownville Mayor Connor said, “We are excited for the pedestrian safety improvements along State Route 12E and are hopeful that they will move along smoothly and are looking forward to the completion of this important work by NYSDOT.” Village of Adams Mayor Kreg Davis said, “The village of Adams is in constant contact with The NYS DOT and we as a municipality are happy to work with you to make not only our village a safer place to live but all of our local communities safer and ADA compliant. It is an ongoing challenge that faces all of our local communities to keep its residents out of dangerous situations. With the help of our state DOT and local municipalities working together we will continue to make NY a safer place to live.”