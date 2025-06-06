Lawn Edger Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 203 | Fact.MR Report

Analysis of Lawn Edger Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the lawn edger market was valued at USD 1,033 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.A lawn edger is instrumental in furnishing eye-catching visual separation between lawns, flowerbeds, and walkways. Clean-cut and clear-cut edges ensure another level of class in residential and commercial settings. The more urbanized civilization becomes, the more importance gets attached to managing green spaces, and maintaining the relevance of lawn edgers for regular lawn care is embedded.These tools consist of sets of manual, gas-powered, electric, and battery-powered lawn edgers and fulfill a wide array of users, including homeowners and professional landscapers, which renders a much larger commercial scope across residential, municipal, and commercial levels at times.The increasing preference for DIY gardening and disposable income coupled with renewed interest in home aesthetics have consequently made lawn edgers a must in gardening tools. Sales outlets and e-commerce platforms run on demand for ergonomic, low-maintenance, and environmentally friendly edgers, thus showing high commercial viability. In bulk, the purchase for landscaping in hotels, corporate campuses, and public parks also forms a corner of commercial procuring and upkeep for institutional and commercial agreements.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10789 The steady growth anticipated in the lawn edger market is propelled by the expanse of landscaping activities and consumer emphasis on outdoor aesthetics. Among the major factors leading the market is the sustainable gardening boom that promotes use of electric and battery lawn edgers as they are quieter and offer less emission.Key Takeaways from Market Study• The lawn edger market is projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR and reach USD 2,064.9 million by 2035• The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 964.85 million between 2025 to 2035• North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 32.5% in 2035• Predominating market players include are Ariens Company, Craftsman (Stanley Black & Decker), Deere & Company (John Deere), ECHO Inc., Honda, Husqvarna, Makita Corporation, MTD Products(Stanley Black & Decker), Robert Bosch GmbH, Worx (Positec Tool Corporation).• North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 323.5 million collectively.“Rising interest in home improvement, growing demand for well-maintained outdoor spaces, and the proliferation of residential landscaping trends—combined with increasing consumer focus on aesthetic appeal and property value enhancement—will drive the lawn edger market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10789 Market DevelopmentThe lawn edging market is witnessing continuous growth, as major garden equipment manufacturers forge partnerships with landscaping services and smart tool technology developers. This market has put forth several models of battery-powered cordless lawn edgers endowed with automated line feeding, ergonomic design, and noise suppression to appeal to the eco-conscious consumer and even the urban gardener. Companies such as Husqvarna, STIHL, and BLACK+DECKER invest in innovation hubs and work with startups that aim to increase efficiency and safety while integrating sustainable materials in tools; at the same time, these companies are upgrading their legacy products to conform to zero-emission and low-maintenance standards.Manufacturers are working on multifunction garden tools, which can edge, trim, and mow in response to a demand for truly compact, space-saving equipment. Brushless motors and systems based on smart sensors have improved both the operational accuracy and durability. Companies are introducing local assembly and distribution centers to address landscaping needs and regulations in various regions, reducing logistical issues. The use of AI-powered platforms to collect consumer usage data and landscaping preferences allows brands to enhance product features and cut their time-to-market for new launches, which speaks loudly about how fast this sector innovates.For example, On February 2025, Husqvarna Group unveiled 13 new boundary wire-free robotic lawnmowers, marking its largest product launch. The new models feature GPS-guided mowing, increased cutting capacity, and cloud connectivity, catering to both residential and professional users, and reinforcing Husqvarna's leadership in innovative, smart lawn care solutions..More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Lawn edger market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Power Source (Gas-powered, Electric (Corded), Battery-powered), Type (Stick Edgers, Walk Behind Edgers, Hand-held Edgers), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Lawn aerator rental market demand is expanding and is poised to grow at a rate of 3.1% during the forecast period and reach a valuation of US$ 182.3 million in 2033 from US$ 134.4 million in 2023.The global electric lawn mower market is estimated at USD 14.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 27.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.