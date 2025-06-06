Jellybean™ Partners with Callaway to Reimagine Publishing for the Digital Age on Aptos

Jellybean™, Aptos, and Callaway launch Ely Callaway's digitally enhanced memoir "The Unconquerable Game." Each physical book features QR codes unlocking AI-narrated audiobooks, exclusive videos, and evolving digital content, transforming physical products into interactive digital portals and demonstrating mainstream blockchain adoption through real-world utility.





NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark collaboration, Jellybean™ , Aptos , and Callaway Arts & Entertainment are transforming how consumers interact with physical products, starting with books.

The upcoming memoir titled “The Unconquerable Game: My Life in Golf & Business” by Callaway founder Ely Callaway will launch as the first digitally enhanced memoir powered by Jellybean™’s interactive product platform, built on the Aptos, the next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. This partnership marks a turning point for the publishing industry, where print becomes a living digital portal.

A Smart Book for a New Era

Each copy of “The Unconquerable Game: My Life in Golf & Business” features a unique Jellybean™ QR code embedded inside the book. When scanned, readers unlock an evolving digital experience, including: the world’s first AI-narrated audiobook delivered in Ely Callaway’s voice, never-before-seen archival videos, personal interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, and collectible digital memorabilia tied to Callaway’s iconic golf legacy.

But it doesn’t stop there. The book acts as a daily interactive portal, inviting readers back again and again to explore new content—from exclusive golf tips and motivational quotes to rotating media pulled from Callaway’s personal archives. This memoir is designed to grow with its reader, long after the last page.

“This launch shows what’s possible when iconic brands embrace innovation,” says Bart Lipski, CEO & co-founder of Jellybean™. “We’re proving that physical products don’t have to be static. They can evolve, respond, and surprise. With Callaway, we’ve built something that keeps the conversation going long after the last page.”

Why the Book Matters

This isn’t just about books—it’s about the future of brand engagement. Jellybean™ is laying the foundation for a new standard, where every product, from books to golf clubs to fashion to CPG, can unlock immersive digital experiences.

By bringing real blue-chip brands like Callaway unto Aptos, Jellybean™ is helping drive mainstream blockchain adoption, not through hype, but through real-world utility and seamless customer experiences.

“This is what real adoption looks like, on-chain experiences embedded in everyday objects, powered by composable infrastructure and seamless UX,” said Ash Pampati, Head of Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation. “Jellybean™ is abstracting away the unnecessary friction while preserving the magic of Web3.”

Callaway’s memoir is just the beginning. With a modular CMS and enterprise-ready backend, Jellybean™ enables brands to launch powerful digital layers on top of physical products, without the friction of Web3 complexity.

“The Unconquerable Game: My Life in Golf & Business” will be released globally, featuring Jellybean™-powered access. Pre-orders are available via Amazon and major booksellers.

About Jellybean™

Jellybean ™ is a SaaS platform and the emerging global standard for connecting brands with their end customers through product digitization. Co-developed with Aptos and powered by on-chain infrastructure, Jellybean™ delivers trust, authenticity, and insight at scale, enabling any product to become a dynamic digital touchpoint. Think of it as the Shopify for product digitization. Please visit Jellybean.xyz for more information.

About Aptos

Aptos is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

