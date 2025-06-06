June is Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring June as Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York State. The month-long observance is an opportunity to raise awareness, honor the lives lost to gun violence, support survivors and their families, and highlight the continued work by local and state law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations to make New York’s communities safer and stronger. Additionally, Governor Hochul directed 16 landmarks across New York to be illuminated in orange to honor survivors and victims of gun violence and mark the start of Wear Orange Weekend, a national movement to raise awareness and inspire action to end gun violence.

“On Wear Orange Day, I join millions of Americans in wearing orange to remind survivors, family members and everyone who believes in peace and public safety that New York stands against gun violence,” Governor Hochul said. “Since taking office, I have been laser focused on making New York a safer place for all by enacting some of the nation’s strongest gun safety laws — and they’re working. As we remember the victims of senseless gun violence today, we reaffirm our commitment to common sense gun safety and the safety of all New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul recently announced shooting incidents with injury across New York State declined 9 percent during the first four months of this year compared to the same time in 2024, reaching a record low and continuing a three-year downward trend. Since peaking in 2021, shooting incidents with injury in communities participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative declined by more than 50 percent and murders decreased by 30 percent, demonstrating the impact of targeted, evidence-based and data-driven strategies that combine enforcement with prevention and community engagement. Police departments in GIVE communities report roughly 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of violent crime reported outside New York City.

The following landmarks will be illuminated the color orange:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “As we observe Gun Violence Awareness Month, I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and our partners in law enforcement and the community for their ongoing commitment to safer neighborhoods. Our statewide collaboration is driving real progress—reducing gun violence and helping communities heal. We encourage New Yorkers to take part in Wear Orange Weekend as a powerful show of solidarity with survivors and a shared call to end gun violence.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “We are proud to work alongside law enforcement agencies that share the same goal of preventing senseless gun-involved tragedies and improving safety in our local communities. Disrupting the flow of illegal guns and the mission to locate and mitigate their source of supply remains a top priority. I offer my gratitude to Governor Hochul for the resources that are being provided to help us focus on this public safety mission.”

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “We are proud to stand with Governor Hochul and our fellow state and local partners to raise awareness of the lasting impact of gun violence, especially in communities that experience it most acutely. I want to thank the dedicated victim assistance professionals across New York who meet people in their darkest moments and help them begin to recover. Their compassion and tireless work are critical to the healing process.”

New York State continues to lead the nation in advancing comprehensive, data-driven solutions to gun violence. This includes strengthening the state’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law, improving the background check process, and funding community-based programs like GIVE and SNUG Street Outreach, which focus on neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by gun violence, and the state’s nationally recognized, one-of-a-kind network of Crime Analysis Centers.

