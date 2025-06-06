National Advertising Division Finds Certain Boxed Water is Better® Environmental Claims Supported; Recommends Others be Modified or Discontinued

In a challenge brought by the International Bottled Water Association, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Boxed Water is Better®, which markets and sells purified water in plant-based cartons, provided a reasonable basis for challenged recyclability, tree planting, and certain environmental impact claims.

New York, NY, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by the International Bottled Water Association, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Boxed Water is Better®, which markets and sells purified water in plant-based cartons, provided a reasonable basis for challenged recyclability, tree planting, and certain environmental impact claims.

However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that Boxed Water is Better modify or discontinue other claims related to renewable materials and sustainable sourcing.

During the proceeding, Boxed Water is Better voluntarily agreed to modify certain environmental comparison claims and permanently discontinue certain comparative environmental claims. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be modified or discontinued.

Recyclability Claims

In support of claims that its cartons are “Recyclable” and “100% Recyclable,” Boxed Water is Better explained that each carton of Boxed Water contains only three materials: fiber, aluminum, and plant-based plastic, and 100% of these materials are recyclable.

It was undisputed that 100% of the Boxed Water carton is able to be recycled, provided the facility separates the layers and has the capacity. Therefore, NAD concluded that Boxed Water is Better provided a reasonable basis for its recyclability claims.

Renewable Materials Claims

In support of its “92% plant-based carton” and “our carton is made from 92% renewable materials” claims, Boxed Water is Better explained that the liner film and the cap are 100% plant-based plastic as determined through a mass balance accounting approach (a method to track the sourcing of renewable materials when mixed with non-renewable materials in production even where any individual carton may not physically contain the claimed amount of renewable material).

NAD noted that some consumers may not know of mass balance and instead may reasonably expect the claim to mean that each carton physically contains 92% renewable materials. Therefore, NAD recommended Boxed Water is Better modify these claims to clarify how their calculations are done.

Additionally, NAD recommended that Boxed Water is Better modify the unqualified renewable claim “Explore our renewable packaged option” by disclosing the amount of renewable materials in the cartons, and discontinue the claim “For those times when reusable bottles aren’t an option, our paper-based cartons are the most renewable option in the water aisle” as the evidence was not sufficient to support this superiority claim.

General Environmental Benefit and Sustainability Claims

Given the context in which the challenged claims appear on the Boxed Water is Better website, NAD concluded that many of the Boxed Water is Better carton claims, including “The earth loves our box,” “Better for the Planet,” and “Sustainable” are not unqualified general environmental benefit claims and do not require additional qualification.

However, NAD recommended that Boxed Water is Better modify its “Sustainably sourced” claim by clearly and conspicuously explaining what the claim means.

Life Cycle Analysis Claims

During the challenge, Boxed Water is Better agreed to permanently modify certain claims to make clear that the comparison is to premium plastic bottles, including “Boxed Water is Better,” “Boxed Water is better than plastic,” and “Compared to single-use plastic bottles and canned water, our plant-based cartons have a lower environmental impact throughout their lifecycle.”

In support of these and similar claims, Boxed Water is Better submitted a Life Cycle Analysis comparing the environmental impact of a carton of Boxed Water to a model premium plastic water bottle and a model aluminum can of water. Based on the results, NAD concluded that Boxed Water is Better provided a reasonable basis for its comparative environmental impact claims, including “Boxed Water is better than aluminum.”

Tree-Planting Claims

NAD concluded that Boxed Water is Better’s evidence of the number of trees planted sufficiently supports its claims that it planted 1.5 million trees.

Other Claims

NAD concluded that Boxed Water is Better’s advertising did not reasonably convey the challenged messages that Boxed Water is Better cartons are made with 100% plant-based materials and that the cartons are biodegradable.

The International Bottled Water Association stated that it will request review of NAD’s decision by the National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate-level truth-in-advertising body of BBB National Programs.

In its advertiser statement, Boxed Water is Better stated that it “will follow NAD’s recommendations” and “thanks NAD for its careful analysis.”

