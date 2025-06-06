Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller responds to federal attempts to roll back vehicle pollution standards

OLYMPIA –

Earlier today, the Washington Department of Ecology sent guidance to vehicle manufacturers explaining its decision to pause implementation for portions of the state’s clean vehicle standards, including the regulations known as Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Trucks, and Heavy-Duty Low NOx Omnibus.

Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller issued this statement regarding the decision:

Today’s guidance is in response to recent congressional action aimed at overturning California’s vehicle emissions standards—standards that Washington, 17 other states, and the District of Columbia have adopted under the federal Clean Air Act of 1970. For more than 50 years, the Clean Air Act has provided states the authority to set air quality and emissions standards that are more stringent than those set by the federal government.

Ecology’s guidance temporarily pauses for six months the compliance requirements for manufacturers to increase the deployment of zero-emission vehicles. This guidance provides both Washington and manufacturers the opportunity to evaluate and resolve the legal implications of Congress’ action while continuing efforts to transition the transportation sector—the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state—to zero-emission vehicles.

This recent federal action introduces new uncertainty for states, manufacturers, and consumers at a time when both businesses and consumers are making real progress in reducing the transportation sector’s greenhouse gas emissions. It undermines states’ rights, negatively impacts public health, and puts U.S. automakers at a competitive disadvantage in a global market that is rapidly transitioning to zero-emission vehicle technology.

Washington law requires—and Washingtonians have overwhelmingly supported state-led efforts—to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. To meet this objective, we must continue the momentum already underway to decarbonize the transportation sector. Ecology remains committed to working with the Legislature, industry partners, local governments, and other states to stay on track and ensure continued progress toward our climate and public health goals.