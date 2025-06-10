City of Tolleson, AZ Modernizes Procurement Process with OpenGov

CITY OF TOLLESON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frustrated by cumbersome, manual workflows and stalled project timelines, the City of Tolleson, AZ needed a solution to bring clarity and control to its procurement process. Leaders selected OpenGov, the only procurement platform purpose-built to meet the needs of modern government.Located just outside Phoenix, Tolleson had long relied on PDFs, emails, and disconnected systems to manage solicitations—leading to delays, limited vendor engagement, and a lack of visibility into key milestones. City leaders were looking for a centralized platform to increase internal collaboration, improve vendor outreach, and ensure better tracking of contracts and compliance documents. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its user-friendly design, robust feature set, and commitment to helping agencies move faster without sacrificing transparency.With OpenGov in place, Tolleson is looking forward to transforming how work gets done. Teams will be able to draft solicitations in less time, collaborate seamlessly across departments, and engage a broader vendor pool with confidence. Plus, built-in tools for contract tracking, COI management, and rebid alerts will give staff the oversight they need to keep projects moving and never miss a deadline again.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

