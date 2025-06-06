President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Writes, ‘Let’s Make America Healthy Again’

TUCSON, Ariz., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) project is a monumental task, writes Erika L. LeBaron, DO., M.S.N., in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. LeBaron, current president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), practices family medicine with an osteopathic and integrative approach in Manassas, Va.

The role of food and medicine must be addressed as a start. Factory-made foods look and taste good, but health and nutrition are not their focus, she states.



In contrast to allopathic medicine, she explains, osteopathic medicine does not primarily emphasize medications and surgery, but rather the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit. Disease is seen as the body being at dis-ease vs. at ease or in balance.



In the late19th century, allopathic medicine accepted the concept of monomorphism, that a particular germ creates a specific disease, as taught by Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch. However, two of their contemporaries believed that the inner condition of the body was more important than the germ itself. Antoine Bechamp formulated the pleomorphism theory, which held that germs have many forms and theorized that disease is a condition of one’s internal environment (terrain), Dr. LeBaron writes.



When her patients ask about vaccines, she discusses the germ theory vs. terrain theory. Vaccines are not the answer to health. She points to data from a pediatric practice showing that patients who were unvaccinated or had fewer vaccines were healthier in the long run than those patients who had more vaccinations.



For treating disease, pharmaceuticals are not the only option, she writes, citing examples of physicians who successfully treated COVID patients without drugs.



The key lesson, she writes, is that “every patient is unique, and we must treat the patient not the disease. We must take a root-cause analysis and whole person approach to care, not a pharma/industry guideline or protocol.”



