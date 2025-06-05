Prime Minister Golob: "The wealth of a society is measured by how it treats those most in need"

SLOVENIA, June 5 - The centre provides education and therapeutic and medical care to children and adolescents with special needs.

In his speech, Prime Minister Golob shared his personal connection to the centre and Vipava. He added that CIRIUS is the only institution of its kind in this part of the country, and that it offers experiences most can only dream of. He thanked all the people of Vipava: "The fact that today marks the 60th anniversary of CIRIUS shows how warmly and wholeheartedly you welcome our children." He said that it is difficult for parents to come to terms with having a child with special needs, but that it is a great comfort to know that a community exists that understands them – their fears, doubts and concerns.

"This is why such institutions, and the inclusion that is truly practised here every day, are so important. The wealth of a society is measured by how it treats those most in need," he said, adding that Vipava is, in this sense, a truly rich municipality.

"As the Prime Minister, I would like to add that the Government is aware of the importance of inclusion," he continued. He said that the Ministry of Education is drafting new legislation to be adopted within this year. He invited experts to participate in its drafting. "The legislation, which will, in a proper and selective manner, transfer inclusion from the practically closed departments of special centres to regular schools, will make it possible for everyone to become accustomed to living alongside our ‘little sunshines’. Everyone will have the opportunity to learn early in their youth not only about the difference but also the uniqueness these children bring to our lives. It is not always easy – but it is unique. And these are the things you cannot find anywhere else. This is why we should be very grateful to them," said the Prime Minister sincerely.

He added that he hoped the new legislation on the inclusion of children with special needs would contribute to further improving the work at CIRIUS, enabling the staff to give even more to the children and, in return, the children to give even more back.

In closing, the Prime Minister expressed his wish that when these children grow up and have to leave CIRIUS at the age of 26 years, they could remain in the local area they are familiar with. He sincerely thanked the centre's staff and wished the children a joyful life, whatever challenges they may face.