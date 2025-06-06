Immix Biopharma Attends FDA CEO Forum in Washington DC

– Selected to Attend In-Person Event on June 5 led by FDA Commissioner Marty A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H. –

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases, today announced that it was selected by FDA, and attended, the FDA CEO forum led by FDA Commissioner Marty A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H. and team at FDA headquarters in Silver Spring, MD, on June 5, 2025.

Per FDA, the purpose of the meeting is to gather direct input from biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders on how the FDA can modernize its regulatory framework to better support innovation and patient access to safe and effective therapies. FDA Commissioner Marty A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H. stated, “These CEO Forums are a chance for the FDA to listen and gather feedback from those at the front lines of discovery. We are committed to strengthening a regulatory environment that enables breakthroughs to reach patients faster, while upholding the highest standards of safety and scientific integrity.“

“We share FDA’s vision for an efficient, thoughtful regulatory framework to accelerate patient access to safe and effective therapies. Discussing this topic with FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary and team yesterday offered an unprecedented opportunity,” said Ilya Rachman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “As we progress, we were thrilled to be selected alongside other leaders of the global pharmaceutical industry. We are grateful that FDA facilitated this important, collaborative discussion.”

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a registrational design. Interim results were presented at ASCO 2025 in an oral presentation by Heather Landau, M.D. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, the potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201 and the timing and results related clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the data readouts to date, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to continue the NEXICART-2 multi-site U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iv) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (v) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company Contact

irteam@immixbio.com





