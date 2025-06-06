Chambers USA Recognizes The Wagner Law Group and Attorneys Harold Ashner, Eric Keller, Andrew Oringer and Roberta Watson

The Wagner Law Group and Attorneys Harold Ashner, Eric Keller, Andrew Oringer and Roberta Casper Watson have been Ranked in the 2025 Edition of Chambers USA

We are honored that our firm has been recognized in the 2025 edition by Chambers USA and I wish congratulations to my colleagues on their well-deserved individual recognitions,” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wagner Law Group , has announced that its Washington, D.C. office has been ranked by Chambers USA in the areas of employee benefits and executive compensation law for 2025, and that attorneys Harold Ashner, Eric Keller, Andrew Oringer and Roberta Casper Watson have also been recognized in the publication. “We are honored that our firm has been recognized in the 2025 edition by Chambers USA and I wish congratulations to my colleagues on their well-deserved individual recognitions,” says Marcia. S. Wagner, the firm's founder and Managing Partner.Since 1990, Chambers & Partners has been ranking the best law firms and lawyers around the world. Chambers enlists a dedicated team of independent researchers in order to produce its annual rankings. This method ensures that its outcomes are trusted and credible.The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 47 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and are named annually to prestigious Best Lawyersand Super Lawyers lists. The Wagner Law Group is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and has been listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.The firm’s nationally recognized ERISA and employee benefits practice contains highly focused and specialized practice areas, including: Fiduciary Compliance, Retirement Plans, ESOPs, Executive Compensation & Nonqualified Plans, Welfare Benefit Plans, PBGC, Taft-Hartley Trusts and Retiree Medical Trusts™. The firm’s practice areas also include Employment, Labor & Human Resources, Investment Management, Bankruptcy and Restructuring, HIPAA, Privacy & Security, Expert Witness, Mergers & Acquisitions, Legislative, Regulatory & Policy Services, Tax Exempt Organizations, Litigation, Independent Fiduciary Services, Trusts & Estates, Probate and Family Law, Real Estate Law, Cybersecurity Law and Ethics Resources. The firm routinely addresses issues involving defined benefit pension plans, profit sharing and 401(k) plans, ESOPs, multiemployer plans, Davis-Bacon plans, prototype and other pre-approved plans, voluntary employees’ beneficiary associations (VEBAs), cafeteria plans, group medical and health plans (including ACA, HIPAA and COBRA), qualified domestic relations orders, qualified medical child support orders, and qualified and nonqualified deferred compensation programs.Attorneys at The Wagner Law Group have considerable experience assisting clients in all aspects of establishing, operating, merging and terminating benefit plans and executive compensation arrangements, and explaining the application of labor, tax and securities laws and regulations to sponsors of employee benefit plans and executive compensation programs. They have also designed individualized transactional compliance systems to enable employers to comply with ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. The firm’s attorneys regularly advise clients on the application of the fiduciary responsibility and prohibited transaction provisions of ERISA to various types of transactions and investments, and represent clients in requests for individual and industry-wide (class) exemptions from the prohibited transaction provisions of ERISA.The Wagner Law Group has also developed a unique fiduciary audit practice under which it reviews the operation of clients’ benefit plans, and its attorneys also assist clients in locating, selecting and engaging investment advisers for their retirement plans. The firm has successfully represented innumerable clients before the Department of Labor, the IRS and the PBGC in audits, examinations and settlement negotiations.

