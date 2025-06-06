BARBURRITO SCORES BIG FOR BUCKETS & BORDERS: OVER $54,000 RAISED THROUGH ALL-STAR CAMPAIGN

Toronto, Ontario, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BarBurrito is proud to announce the results of its recent partnership with NBA stars

Kelly Olynyk and Gradey Dick—raising an incredible $54,083 for Buckets & Borders, a

non-profit committed to revitalizing basketball courts and uniting communities through

sport.



In January 2025, BarBurrito tipped off the year with a high-impact campaign featuring

two limited-time menu items: The Classic Kelly and The Hungry Gradey. For every item

sold, $1 was donated to Buckets & Borders. Thanks to the overwhelming support from

our fans and communities across Canada, we surpassed our $25,000 donation

pledge—more than doubling our goal.



“We couldn’t be more grateful to our guests and to Kelly and Gradey for helping us turn

a delicious idea into real community impact,” said Alex Shtein, Founder & CEO of

BarBurrito. “This campaign wasn’t just about burritos—it was about giving back to our

community that has always supported us.”



A Slam Dunk for Communities

Buckets & Borders has been working to transform outdoor basketball spaces and

empower youth through art, sport, and culture. Funds raised will go directly toward

refurbishing courts and supporting youth-led programming in underserved

neighborhoods.



“This partnership was about more than fundraising—it was about hope, access, and

bringing people together,” said Justin Lee, Co-Founder of Buckets & Borders.

“BarBurrito’s commitment has made a tangible difference, and we’re just getting

started.”



What’s Next?

BarBurrito continues to look for opportunities to support causes that matter through its

“Food for Every Mood” platform and beyond. Stay tuned for more community-driven

initiatives throughout 2025.

Attachment

Jena Mackie barBURRITO 4166612572 jena@barburrito.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.