East West Hospitality Introduces Envoy's Luxury EV Car-Sharing at Snowmass Properties

SNOWMASS, CO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy") , a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the expansion of its premium vehicle car-sharing service to three distinguished properties managed by East West Hospitality in Snowmass, Colorado.

East West Hospitality, renowned for creating exceptional mountain experiences, now offers guests at select Snowmass properties exclusive access to high-end vehicles through Envoy's service. Electric Pass Lodge (a Snowmass property) provides two Tesla Model Ys, and Snowmass Base Village offers the new 2025 Rivian R1S, ensuring visitors have convenient access to premium transportation throughout their stay.

"Our collaboration with East West Hospitality at these prestigious Snowmass properties allows us to deliver a seamless transportation experience that complements the vision of effortless luxury," said Aric Ohana, CEO & co-founder of Envoy. "By providing our premium vehicle car-sharing service, we're enhancing the guest journey from accommodation to exploration, making every aspect of a mountain getaway more convenient and memorable."

Envoy's intuitive mobile app enables guests staying at Electric Pass Lodge or Snowmass Base Village to easily reserve and access the vehicles with just a few taps, eliminating the hassle of traditional car rentals.

"At East West Hospitality, we're constantly seeking ways to elevate our guest experience, and Envoy's premium vehicle service is the perfect addition to our Snowmass properties," said Rodrigo Trevisan, Base Village Garage Manager at East West Hospitality. "This collaboration with Envoy provides our guests with the freedom to explore Snowmass and beyond in high-end vehicles that match the luxury of our accommodations, truly delivering on our promise of effortless and enriching mountain getaways."

This expansion builds upon Envoy's existing presence in Snowmass, where the company already provides a Tesla Model 3 and Rivian R1S at the Viceroy Hotel specifically for the hotel's international employees who live outside the country. That program, which was implemented as a requirement by the city, has demonstrated the practical benefits of Envoy's car-sharing platform in the Snowmass community.

"We're thrilled to establish this collaboration with East West Hospitality, beginning with their exceptional Snowmass properties," added Ohana. "This launch represents an important step in our mission to bring premium mobility solutions to the most desirable vacation destinations, enhancing the guest experience while eliminating transportation concerns."

Property managers interested in enhancing their offerings with Envoy's services are encouraged to visit https://www.envoythere.com/nominate .

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy's inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals. On February 12th, 2025, Blink Charging announced that it had publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell shares of its subsidiary Envoy.

About East West Hospitality

East West Hospitality is a leading hospitality services company that actively manages a $6 billion portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts, private luxury residences and over 50 vacation rental buildings, along with restaurant, spa, fitness, retail and commercial properties, in the most desirable leisure destinations. The company also provides in-depth asset and financial management services for more than 130 homeowner associations at high-end residential communities.

