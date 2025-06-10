Author Dianne DeMille Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are true crime obsessed and are fascinated with books that delve into the psychological aspects of crimes, suspense, drama, and narratives around factual events, you're definitely not alone. Most of us are hooked on true story-inspired books with real people involved in real things. Whether these books explore the dark side of humanity, are horrifying, poignant, or awe-inspiring, they make us feel connected to people we've never met, and we simply can't get enough.

True crime Author Dianne DeMille's exceptional books have captured millions of readers around the world. Notably, Dianne's legacy extends far beyond writing true crime. She has also delivered educational books and other unique memoirs that explore themes of heartbreak, love, life lessons, and the human experience.

Dianne says her passion is writing books about people who want to tell their stories.

She expresses their life's journey in multilayered stories that are raw, deeply human, and resonate with others.

After retiring from over 40 years in public school education, Diane began working with aspiring secondary mathematics teachers, helping them become more effective math teachers. And because she holds a PhD in mathematics education and is passionate about numbers, Dianne has also made it her mission to help students overcome math anxiety, which remains catastrophically prevalent among students nationwide. To help these anxious students build more confidence around math, Dianne has given numerous workshops, presentations, and various conferences. All of which have successfully improved the mathematics learning experiences and outcomes for both students and teachers.

As she explains, she "gets teachers to change their ways of thinking," so they open up their minds to new possibilities with practical tools and evidence-based strategies.

Dianne also co-authored It Started with A Pencil: Memoir, Leslie B. DeMille, an insightful and engrossing novel about her father and his illustrious career as an internationally renowned professional artist.

One of the biggest pivots in her writing career was when she was approached by a retired DEA agent named Larry Hardin to write a book about his harrowing experiences as he battled against the war on drugs. Titled The Path of the Devil (remamed; In The Furtherance of Justice), it recounts the time from 1991 to 1996 where along with two private investigators, Jeff Pearce and Randy Torgerson, he takes us on a spine-tingling journey of their deep-seated endeavor to bring down the the violent Cartel organization located along the infamous southwestern border. "Path of the Devil" refers to the mountain range where the case took place.

Although Dianne's book sheds light on the dark underbelly of the drug world and its devastating consequences on families and communities, Dianne also reminds us of the failures of the government in addressing the drug crisis that has made it sadly an unwinnable war.

The success of The Path of The Devil led to three more books with Larry Ray Hardin; called Fighting My Greatest Enemy, Myself! and Home is Never the Same and Life is a Journey Between Heaven and Hell.

Another one of her books which won the Bookfest Award and International Impact Award for Inspirational Memoir is "The Life of Riley: Living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy" which she co-wrote with Riley's mother, Nina Stuart Herrera. It is a memoir of love, resilience, heartbreak, and redemption. Although Riley sadly passed away last year, his beautiful legacy lives on and his blessing to the world will stay with us as a reminder that life is worth living.

Writing this incredible book was also an eye-opener for Dianne, where she learned not only about this devastating disease, but also the remarkable potential of homeopathic medicine versus conventional medicine.

As she looks towards the future, Dianne refuses to stop achieving, always looking for a new way to make a positive impact. She has also created word search and maze books for kids, teens, adults, and Seniors.

Listen to her upcoming interview with Doug Llewelyn and prepare to be deeply inspired.

