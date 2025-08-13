Mississippi Homebuyers Gain Access to Smarter Search with Houzeo’s Latest Feature

From Jackson to Biloxi, buyers across Mississippi can now organize, manage, and share their property searches with ease.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. Mississippi’s housing market offers over 14,761 listings across cities, small towns, and coastal communities—now more accessible than ever through Houzeo’s expanding platform.Whether exploring historic homes in Jackson, waterfront escapes along the Gulf Coast, or modern homes for sale in Biloxi , buyers can access a wide range of properties across the state. To make the search even more efficient, Houzeo has introduced its “Save Search” feature.This tool enables buyers to save custom property searches, receive instant alerts when new listings match their criteria, and share those searches with family, friends, or agents—all with just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now save any combination of filters—price, beds, baths, property type, must-have features, and more—right from their profile. For example, save searches like “ homes for sale in Brandon with a backyard” or “4-bedroom homes in Jackson under $300K.”- Instant Alerts: Once a search is saved—such as “lakefront homes under $250k in Hattiesburg”—the system automatically notifies the buyer when matching properties appear in the Mississippi real estate market . Alerts can be set to arrive instantly, daily, or weekly based on the buyer’s preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Mississippi's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

