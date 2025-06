Ibotta, Inc. Shareholders Who Lost Money on Their Investment are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The lawsuit, Civil Action No. 25-CV-01213, was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado and seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired their securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering (the “IPO”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 16, 2025.If you incurred significant losses and want to act as the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit or determine if you are eligible to receive a potential recovery of your losses, follow the link provided: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/ibotta-inc-2 For more information, contact James Baker, (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.comThe Complaint alleges that statements made in the Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta's April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.The Complaint further alleges that as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common shares, Plaintiff and the other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, PLLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com Achievements: In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by the ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition underscores our effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where we served as lead or co-lead counsel. This notable accomplishment marks the eighth occasion our firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, as determined by the total dollar value of final recoveries.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.Contact:Johnson Fistel, PLLP501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

