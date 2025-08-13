Houzeo Introduces ‘Save Search’ and Alerts in Kansas to Help Buyers Track Their Favorite Homes

Save and manage your property searches in Kansas effortlessly—get notified instantly when new homes hit the market.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. Kansas offers over 12,832 homes across the state, giving buyers a wide range of options to explore with ease.Whether browsing charming bungalows in Wichita, family-friendly neighborhoods in Overland Park, or homes for sale in Lenexa , Houzeo delivers an extensive inventory throughout Kansas. To improve the home search experience, Houzeo has introduced the “Save Search” feature.This new tool enables buyers to save customized property searches, receive instant alerts for matching listings, and effortlessly share those searches with trusted contacts—all in just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can save any combination of filters—price, beds, baths, property type, must-have features, and more—and access these custom searches directly from their profile. For example, save searches like “ homes for sale in Shawnee with a large yard” or “4-bedroom homes for sale in Overland Park under $300K.”- Instant Alerts: When a buyer saves a custom search, such as “townhomes under $250k with a garage in Kansas City,” they receive email notifications as new listings matching the criteria enter the Kansas real estate market . Notification frequency can be set to instantly, daily, or weekly.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Kansas best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.