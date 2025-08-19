Houzeo Launches Save Search and Real-Time Notifications to Help Pennsylvania Buyers With Their Home Search

With real-time alerts and streamlined search options, Houzeo enhances property discovery across Pennsylvania’s diverse markets.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Pennsylvania’s 62,947 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.From townhomes in Philadelphia and craftsman-style properties in Pittsburgh to countryside homes in Lancaster and homes for sale in Shadyside , Pennsylvania’s real estate market offers remarkable diversity. With the addition of the “Save Search” feature, the home discovery process has become significantly more efficient across the state.Buyers can now create personalized search filters, get notified the moment new listings match their criteria, and easily share those searches with friends or family. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers in Pennsylvania can store custom combinations of search filters—such as price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, property type, and features like historic charm or off-street parking. These searches are saved directly to the user's Houzeo profile for easy access. Popular examples include “homes for sale in Pittsburgh with a finished basement” or “ homes for sale in Lancaster .”- Instant Alerts: When a custom search is saved—such as “3-bedroom homes near public transit under $350K”—email alerts are automatically sent when new listings appear in the Philadelphia housing market . Users can choose to receive notifications instantly, daily, or weekly, based on their selected preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Pennsylvania's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.