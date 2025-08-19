Montana Homebuyers Can Now Track Their Dream Properties With Houzeo’s New ‘Save Search’ Tool

Houzeo’s new feature brings saved searches and real-time listing alerts to Montana’s wide-open housing market, from Bozeman to Billings.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Montana’s 11,000+ homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.From rustic cabins near Glacier National Park to ranch-style homes in Billings, homes for sale in Whitefish , and mountain-view properties in Bozeman, Montana offers a unique mix of charm and wide-open living. With Houzeo’s new “Save Search” feature, buyers can now stay on top of fresh listings without missing a beat.Buyers can now create personalized search filters, get notified the moment new listings match their criteria, and easily share those searches with friends or family. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers in Montana can save personalized combinations of search filters—such as price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, property type, or features like mountain views or large acreage. These saved searches are stored directly within the user's Houzeo profile. For example, common searches include “ homes for sale in Kalispell with a barn” or “cabins under $500K in Missoula.”- Instant Alerts: If a buyer saves a custom search like “log homes near national forests under $600K,” email alerts are triggered automatically when matching listings become available in the Bozeman housing market . Notifications can be set to arrive instantly, daily, or weekly, depending on user preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.