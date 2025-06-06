Cardinal Dermatology Center Addresses Critical Dermatologist Shortage with Timely, Expert Care

National Dermatologist Shortage and Rising Demand

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States faces a growing shortage of dermatologists, leading to extended wait times and delayed diagnoses, Cardinal Dermatology Center in Cary, North Carolina, is stepping up to meet the urgent need for timely, specialized skin care.National Dermatologist Shortage and Rising DemandThe U.S. is experiencing a significant shortage of dermatologists, with only approximately 11,072 fully trained dermatologists actively practicing nationwide. This number is insufficient to meet current and projected healthcare needs, especially as 45% of dermatologists are aged 55 or older, indicating a potential acceleration in retirements.Concurrently, the demand for dermatologic care is increasing due to factors such as an aging population, rising skin cancer rates, and heightened awareness of skin health. For instance, the incidence of skin cancer has risen nine-fold since the 1960s.Extended Wait Times Impact Patient OutcomesPatients are facing prolonged wait times to see dermatologists , averaging 34.5 days nationally, with some regions experiencing waits up to 72 days. These delays can have serious consequences; early detection of conditions like melanoma is crucial, as the five-year survival rate is 99% when detected early but drops to 35% if the disease has metastasized.Cardinal Dermatology Center: Providing Timely, Specialized CareIn response to these challenges, Cardinal Dermatology Center offers prompt access to a board-certified dermatologist, ensuring patients receive timely evaluations and treatments. Our center is equipped to handle a wide range of dermatologic conditions, from routine skin checks to complex skin cancers, utilizing advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies.Importance of Board-Certified DermatologistsBoard-certified dermatologists have undergone rigorous training, including medical school, residency, and comprehensive examinations, to specialize in diagnosing and treating over 3,000 skin, hair, and nail conditions. Their expertise is vital in providing accurate diagnoses and effective treatments, reducing the risk of complications from delayed or incorrect care.Commitment to the Cary CommunityCardinal Dermatology Center is dedicated to addressing the dermatologic needs of the Cary community and surrounding areas. By offering timely appointments and expert care, we aim to improve patient outcomes and contribute to the overall health and well-being of our community.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact:Cardinal Dermatology CenterPhone: 919-230-4016Email: contact@cardinaldermatologycenter.comWebsite: www.cardinaldermatologycenter.com

