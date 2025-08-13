Houzeo Enhances Homebuying in New Mexico with Save Search and Custom Notifications

Houzeo’s latest feature lets New Mexico homebuyers track and manage their favorite property searches with ease.

ALBERQUEQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While New Mexico 11,200 home listings have long been accessible, buyers can now explore them more efficiently, with seamless access to thousands of properties across the state and beyond.Whether someone is searching for a desert-view retreat in Santa Fe, a starter home in Las Cruces, or family-friendly homes for sale in Ventana Ranch , Houzeo offers an extensive range of listings across New Mexico. To make the search even more efficient, Houzeo has launched its “Save Search” feature.This new tool allows buyers to save custom property searches, receive real-time alerts for matching listings, and easily share those searches with agents, friends, or family—all in just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now create and save personalized search filters—such as price range, number of beds and baths, property type, must-have features, and more. These saved searches are easily accessible from their profile. For instance, buyers can save searches like “ homes for sale in Santa Fe with mountain views” or “4-bedroom homes in Las Cruces under $500K.”- Instant Alerts: If a buyer has saved a search like “Southwest-style homes with a backyard in Albuquerque,” they’ll receive timely email alerts when matching listings enter the New Mexico real estate market . Alert frequency can be set to instant, daily, or weekly, keeping buyers informed without having to search again.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, New Mexico's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

