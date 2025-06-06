PetVivo and Commonwealth Partner to Advance Equine Wellness Across Thoroughbred Racing

Minneapolis, MN, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on animal health, today announced a strategic collaboration with Commonwealth, the syndicated ownership group behind 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, and 2022 Dubai World Cup Champion Country Grammer. The partnership centers on the clinical use and promotion of SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology, PetVivo’s cutting-edge intra-articular device designed to support joint health and durability, and Precise PRP™, a first-in-class off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians in elite equine athletes.

As part of this collaboration, Commonwealth intends to integrate SPRYNG and PrecisePRP, when possible, into the care protocols of its top-tier thoroughbred stable, using the technology as both a preventative measure and a treatment solution to promote joint health, extend performance longevity, and support recovery in high-impact training and racing environments.

In addition to clinical implementation, PetVivo and Commonwealth will explore co-branded content, educational initiatives, and industry outreach designed to elevate awareness around joint wellness and support broader adoption of SPRYNG and PrecisePRP across the equine health community.

John Lai, CEO of PetVivo, commented, "Partnering with Commonwealth, a proven leader in the highest levels of the sport, marks a major milestone for SPRYNG and PrecisePRP. Their championship-caliber horses and progressive approach to wellness makes them the ideal partner to showcase the benefits of our technology. Together, we’re advancing a shared vision of equine health that emphasizes performance, longevity, and science-backed care."

Chase Chamberlin, CEO of Commonwealth, stated, “At Commonwealth, our mission is to champion our equine athletes on and off the track. With HISA’s new welfare protocols raising the bar for horse safety, SPRYNG and PrecisePRP are game‑changing advances in preventive and rehabilitative joint care. This partnership allows us to push the boundaries of equine medicine, while minimizing injury risk and downtime, so our horses can perform at their best. We’re proud to join forces with PetVivo to deliver cutting‑edge treatments that safeguard the health and future of our champions.”

Mike Eldred, Board Director at PetVivo, commented, “We are excited to join forces with Commonwealth in advancing the clinical use of SPRYNG and Precise PRP. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to being the market leader in equine joint health and regenerative medicine. By combining PetVivo’s clinical expertise and commercial capabilities, with Commonwealth’s equine industry knowledge and network, we aim to provide veterinarians with cutting-edge, effective solutions that enhance recovery and long-term soundness in competitive horses.”

About Commonwealth

Commonwealth is a leading investment platform that allows fans to buy equity shares in thoroughbred racehorses starting at $50 per share. Dedicated to providing thrilling fan experiences that create lifelong memories and bring them closer than ever to the sport, Commonwealth campaigned 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage and the world’s highest earning racehorse of 2022, Country Grammer. Learn more and download the app here .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. PetVivo has a portfolio of twelve patents and six proprietary trade secrets that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s lead products SPRYNG, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses. The company recently launched PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, allogenic, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary products, Spryng and PrecisePRP, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/, https://www.petvivoanimalhealth.com/ or http://www.sprynghealth.com.

Contact Information:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to PetVivo and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the PetVivo’s business are described in detail in PetVivo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PetVivo is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

