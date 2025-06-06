Free eBook Offers Expert Tips on Creating Sustainable Kitchens and Baths

Green Builder Media offers trends and ideas to upgrade the most-used spaces in today's homes.

Lake City, Colo., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homeowners seek smarter, healthier, and greener living spaces, Green Builder Media is offering a powerful new resource to help industry professionals and consumers alike make the most of their kitchen and bath upgrades.

“Sustainable Kitchens and Baths: Updating the Most Used Spaces in Your Home for Smarter, Healthier, Greener Living” is a free downloadable eBook packed with practical strategies to reduce carbon emissions, optimize water use, increase energy efficiency, and enhance indoor air quality.

Download the book here.

From new construction to thoughtful retrofits, the eBook offers inspiration for builders, architects, designers, and homeowners who want their kitchens and baths to be both beautiful and climate-resilient.

“Whether it’s embracing induction cooking or choosing cabinetry with low-emissions finishes, these high-use spaces present a huge opportunity for impact,” says Green Builder Media Associate Editor Michele Lerner.

According to Green Builder Media’s COGNITION Smart Data, nearly 50% of homeowners already use energy-efficient appliances, and more than 25% are interested in adopting induction cooking. A growing number are also exploring leak detection, greywater systems, and hot water recycling as part of a comprehensive water management approach.

Inside the eBook:

How builders and manufacturers are using recycled materials to create stunning designs

The benefits of induction cooking and other cutting-edge appliances

Tips for choosing healthy, low-VOC cabinets and finishes

How smart water management can save money and protect your home

High-performance remodeling strategies that increase comfort, efficiency, and value

Download your free copy today and start transforming your kitchen and bath into spaces that truly reflect the future of sustainable living.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

