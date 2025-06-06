Celldex Therapeutics Announces Election of Denice Torres to its Board of Directors

HAMPTON, N.J., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that Denice M. Torres has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Denice to the Celldex Board of Directors," said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex. "Denice’s extensive leadership experience across both the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare sectors brings a deep operational and commercial perspective to our team. Her track record of driving strategic growth and operational excellence will be instrumental as we advance our clinical programs and continue building our organization."

Ms. Torres added, "I am thrilled to join the board of Celldex, particularly at this exciting time in the Company’s development. I am impressed by the significant progress Celldex has made with barzolvolimab and its potential to set a new treatment standard in a disease where patients desperately need better options. I look forward to contributing my expertise as we continue to advance."

Ms. Torres currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of The Ignited Company, a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm she founded in 2017. From 2009 to 2017, she served in various senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson (J&J). From 2015 to 2017, she was Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for J&J’s global medical device business, a $25 billion business with more than 50,000 employees. From 2011 to 2015, she was President of J&J McNeil Consumer Healthcare, where she led the recovery of OTC brands, including the iconic Tylenol portfolio, by transforming business operations, manufacturing, quality systems and commercialization approaches, and creating high levels of employee engagement across all functions of the business. From 2009 to 2011, she served as President of J&J Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Neuroscience, and from 2006-2009 she held various marketing positions at J&J. Ms. Torres was the sole recipient of the prestigious J&J HONOR award in 2016 for her work in diversity and inclusion, and she was named the 2015 Woman of the Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. Before joining J&J, Ms. Torres built a successful, 14-year career at Eli Lilly and Company, where she focused on marketing and business unit management. Ms. Torres has served on the Board of Directors of publicly traded companies 2seventybio and Glaukos since 2021. She previously served on the boards of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., Surface Oncology and Bluebird bio, Inc., all publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies. She is also the founder of The Mentoring Place, a nonprofit organization offering free executive mentoring to help women achieve their careers goals. Ms. Torres holds a B.S. in Psychology from Ball State University, a J.D. from Indiana University, an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan and an M.A in the Study of Happiness from Centenary University. She is a member of the Michigan Bar Association.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit www.celldex.com

