Houzeo Launches Save Search and Real-Time Alerts to Help New Jersey Buyers Track Homes Effortlessly

Homebuyers in New Jersey can now access saved searches and live listing alerts, enhancing efficiency in a competitive market.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While New Jersey’s 48,555 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.From eyeing brownstones in Jersey City, beachside cottages in Cape May, or homes for sale in North . Buyers in New Jersey have access to a wide range of properties to match any lifestyle. With the new “Save Search” feature, the home search is now simpler and more efficient.The feature lets users save their custom search filters, receive instant alerts when new listings match their criteria, and easily share those saved searches with family or agents. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers across New Jersey can save personalized combinations of search filters—such as price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, home style, or features like a backyard or finished basement. These searches are saved to their Houzeo profile for quick access. For example, save searches like “ homes for sale in Brick with a pool” or “townhomes under $400K in Jersey City.”- Instant Alerts: Say a buyer creates a custom search for “3-bedroom homes near public transit under $450K.” As soon as a matching property enters the New Jersey real estate market , they’ll receive an email alert—instantly, daily, or weekly, depending on their selected notification preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, New Jersey's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

