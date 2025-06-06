Series of activities of the “Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Gansu Intangible Cultural Heritage” to be held from next Saturday

MACAU, June 6 - In order to celebrate the 2025 “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, to promote exchanges and cooperation between Mainland China and Macao in the field of intangible cultural heritage, and to enable Macao residents and tourists to better experience the rich cultural essence of China, the “Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Gansu Intangible Cultural Heritage”, presented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Gansu Province, co-organised by the Gansu Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre and the Gansu Provincial Song and Dance Troupe, and supported by Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Gansu Silk Road International Cultural Expo Co., Ltd., will be held from 14 June to 13 July. The opening ceremony will be held on14 June (Saturday), at 5:30pm, at the Macao Museum. All residents and visitors are welcome to participate.

The Gansu Province is located in the upper reaches of the Yellow River and is an important segment of the ancient Silk Road. It is a place where diverse cultures converge and integrate, giving rise to a rich array of intangible cultural heritage with strong regional characteristics and ethnic diversity. This intangible cultural heritage which continues to accumulate, inherit and develop, has become an invaluable intangible asset for the Chinese nation. The series of activities of the “Genesis and Spirit” will feature thematic exhibitions, stage performances, craft demonstrations and experiential workshops, showcasing the rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage of Gansu Province and allowing the public and visitors to experience the Longyuan culture and the charm of the Silk Road.

The exhibition of the “2025 Genesis and Spirit - Showcase of Gansu Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held from 15 June to 13 July on the 3rd floor of the Macao Museum, featuring 35 representative items of intangible cultural heritage, including Dunhuang painted sculptures, Gannan Tibetan thangka and shadow play, allowing residents and tourists to learn the techniques of unique intangible cultural heritage of Gansu and experience the creativity and wisdom of the local people. Stage performances will be held at 4:30pm on 15 June and at 7:30pm on 16 June at the Senado Square and the Iao Hon Market Park, featuring exciting programmes such as Hua’er folk songs, singing with Longtouqin (dragon-head harp) and Kongtong school martial arts.

The series of activities will also include handicrafts demonstrations, experiential workshops and the sale of intangible cultural heritage products. Inheritors will present the essence of techniques embedded in intangible cultural heritage of Gansu to the public and visitors. On 14 and 15 June, the inheritors will host experiential workshops at the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum and the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, including “Shandan Pyrography”, “Hezhou Egg Carving”, “Lanzhou Gourd Carving” and “Straw Painting”. Interested residents can register for the workshops through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from today until 9 June. If the number of registrants in the workshops exceeds the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots. Successful registrants will be notified by SMS.

The first edition of the “Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage of China” was held in 2011. Over the years, it provides a learning opportunity for Macao and provinces of Mainland China, with the country’s rich intangible cultural heritage as a carrier to showcase the long history of Chinese civilisation and the diversity of ethnic cultures, broadening the cultural exchanges between Mainland China and Macao in breadth and depth, and allowing residents and tourists to experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

For more information on the series of activities of the “Genesis and Spirit”, please visit the thematic website “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” at www.icm.gov.mo/chd, follow the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” or the “IC Art” page on Facebook. For enquiries, please contact Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.